PSG possible starting XI for Ligue 1 encounter against Olympique Lyon

Ligue 1 leaders PSG will hit the road to take on Olympique Lyon at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday night.

PSG have a 10 point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table. But they have won only two of their last five league games and have failed to make the most of the opportunity to pull away from the chasing pack.

Heading into the second half of the season, Mauricio Pochettino has to work around a host of injury issues. PSG have eight players unavailable due to injury or Covid-19 for the high-profile fixture against Olympique Lyon.

To make things worse, three more players have left the squad to join their national teams for the African Cup of Nations. Suffice to say, PSG will need to do with a makeshift starting lineup here against their opponents.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how PSG could line up against Olympique Lyon on Sunday night.

PSG Predicted Lineup against Olympique Lyon

PSG Goalkeeper - Keylor Navas

With Gianluigi Donnarumma ruled out due to Covid protocols, Keylor Navas will start in goal for PSG. The Italian goalkeeper has returned a positive Covid-19 test and is in isolation.

Right-back - Colin Dagba

Achraf Hakimi has left the PSG squad to join up with his national team for the African Cup of Nations. As a result, Colin Dagba is likely to start at right-back for Mauricio Pochettino's men. The 23-year-old's only start of the season came back in October.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

Amid all the injury concerns, Pochettino will be glad that he can rely on his captain to hold down the fort. Marquinhos has done a good job in recent times and this will be his sixth consecutive start.

Centre-back - Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe seems to be enjoying the competition for a starting berth. He has been extremely tidy in possession this season and quite solid at the back. Kimpembe should be able to keep his place in the starting lineup despite Sergio Ramos' return from suspension.

Left-back - Juan Bernat

Juan Bernat seems to be the preferred choice at left-back for PSG in the league. He might just be able to fend off competition from the young and energetic Nuno Mendes for a starting place here.

