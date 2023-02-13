PSG predicted XI for UEFA Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

PSG looked indomitable at times in the first half of the season. But that seems to have now become a thing of the past as their vulnerabilities are being exposed and they are currently navigating a difficult spell.

Christophe Galtier's side were looking to bounce back from their elimination from the Coupe de France at the hands of Marseille when they took on Monaco on Saturday.

However, things did not go as planned, as PSG suffered a 3-1 loss, with all four goals being scored in the first half, and returned home drenched in disappointment.

Confidence has to be a bit on the lower side in the Paris Saint-Germain camp after suffering two successive defeats. They will have their work cut out against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. To make matters worse, a couple of their best players are doubtful for the game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Paris Saint-Germain could line up for their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

PSG Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Despite letting in three goals, Gianluigi Donnarumma was one PSG player who could walk back into the dugout without hanging his head in shame. He put up a fight and made as many as seven stops against Monaco.

Right wing-back - Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi was used as a substitute in the game against AS Monaco. He is expected to be fully ready to take the game to Bayern on Tuesday night.

Centre-back - Marquinhos

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Marquinhos was not on top of his game at the weekend and failed to assert himself in Paris Saint-Germain's backline. Galtier will be hoping for a much better performance from his captain against the Bavarians.

Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

The veteran centre-back knows a thing or two about the Champions League and winning it. Sergio Ramos' experience will come in handy in this high-profile encounter. Presnel Kimpembe is on his way back to regaining full fitness but is likely to start this one on the bench.

Centre-back - Danilo Pereira

Danilo Pereira has played at centre-back extensively this season. He is likely to be part of a three-man defense on Tuesday against Bayern Munich.

Left wing-back - Nuno Mendes

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The exciting Nuno Mendes has not been at his best following the World Cup break. PSG will hope that he can get back to his early-season form and now would be a great time for that to happen.

Central midfielder - Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz is starting to become a mainstay in the PSG lineup and is likely to start at the center of the pitch against Bayern Munich. His ability to progress the ball using his line-breaking passes could prove to be valuable against Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Central midfielder - Marco Verratti

Juventus v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Marco Verratti has been in unflattering form of late. On his day, he is as tenacious and creative as they come and PSG will hope that the Italian midfielder can bring his best version to the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Central midfielder - Vitinha

Vitinha is yet another player whose form has tailed off in recent weeks. He was at his most efficient in the first half of the season. He'll need to hit those levels again against a midfield of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich on Tuesday if PSG are to go toe-to-toe with them.

Left-forward - Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Can Neymar get back to his best? He's found a lot of joy against Bayern Munich in the past and usually shows up when the stakes are high. He has struggled for form since the World Cup break and has scored just two goals in his last seven appearances across all competitions for PSG.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Neymar clashed with team-mates before being involved in a heated dressing room row with PSG chief Luis Campos following Saturday's defeat at Monaco.



(Source: Neymar clashed with team-mates before being involved in a heated dressing room row with PSG chief Luis Campos following Saturday's defeat at Monaco.(Source: @lequipe 🚨 Neymar clashed with team-mates before being involved in a heated dressing room row with PSG chief Luis Campos following Saturday's defeat at Monaco.(Source: @lequipe) https://t.co/bgHwZaTJYv

Right-forward - Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are back in training but there is a feeling that the latter might not be rushed into starting a game just yet. Messi was sidelined for the match against AS Monaco after picking up a muscle injury in the Parisians' midweek loss to Marseille.

PSG manager Galtier said over the weekend that Messi will resume training on Sunday or Monday. He said (via The Standard):

“He [Messi] should resume training [on Sunday] or even Monday. We will take stock at that time.”

