PSG and Real Madrid among clubs keeping tabs on Bayern Munich star: Reports

According to Calciomerato.com, Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso has decided to move on after the expiry of his contract.

Corentin Tolisso has had constant injury troubles since the start of the season and has struggled for gametime. He last started against Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga back towards the end of February. The French midfielder recently registered only two substitute appearances.

The 27-year old is under contract until the end of the season and reportedly wants to move on.

Bayern Munich were reportedly looking to extent the Frenchman’s contract until the start of the campaign. However, consistent injury troubles have led to the club being willing to let him move on. Multiple big clubs are expected to be interested, with the likes of Lyon, PSG and Real Madrid reportedly keeping tabs.

Corentin Tolisso’s injury troubles might discourage the bigger clubs from taking a risk, although the Frenchman can be expected to accept a wage reduction as well. He joined from Lyon in June 2017 in a €41.5 million deal and might as well end up returning to the French League.

Bayern Munich unlikely to extend Corentin Tolisso’s contract

The Bavarians are set to lose Corentin Tolisso in addition to Robert Lewandowski in the summer. The Polish striker has also not renewed his contract with some of the biggest European clubs looking to sign him for free. Tolisso had largely been expected to continue at the German club. However, a reduced role has made him rethink his future in the German capital.

The Frenchman has had problems related to torn muscle fiber and is expected to be out for a few weeks. He also contracted Coronavirus at the end of last year and Bayern have no plans to keep him beyond the summer. Apart from the clubs mentioned above, multiple English clubs, including Manchester United, have also expressed interest in the recent past.

The Red Devils have also expressed interest in Leon Goretzka and might end up cooling their interest due to the number of options available in the market. Although he is only entering his prime at 27, Tolisso’s injury history since making the move to Germany has been extremely problematic. .

