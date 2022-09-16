4 players with the most UEFA Champions League goals for PSG

PSG are among the favorites to win this season's UEFA Champions League. The French club have won an impressive 10 league titles with their overall official honors being a total of 40 trophies.

However, PSG are yet to lay their hands on the prestigious Champions League trophy. The closest they came to lifting the silverware was in 2020, when they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the final. It was their first-ever appearance in the final and they lost narrowly to the then Hansi Flick's team.

Despite the club's inability to win the coveted trophy, PSG have maintained a dominant showing in the competition in recent years.

A few big players have also been prolific in front of goal for the French side in the Champions League. As such, this article looks at four top scorers for PSG in the competition.

#4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic spent four seasons with PSG.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is arguably one of the biggest players to play for PSG in the club's history.

The Swedish forward joined PSG in the summer of 2012 from Italian club A.C. Milan for a transfer fee of €21 million. He went on to spend four seasons in France, and helped reshape the identity of PSG in Europe.

Ibrahimovic was also very prolific in front of goal, scoring a total of 156 goals in 180 games. He is also the club's fourth-highest goal scorer in the Champions League with 20 goals.

The Swede also holds the record for the most goals scored in the competition in a single season for PSG. He registered 10 goals during the 2013-14 campaign.

#3 Neymar

Neymar is PSG's most expensive signing.

Another big-name player for PSG in the Champions League is Brazilian forward Neymar, who has been with the club since 2017.

PSG broke the world record for transfer fees when they activated Neymar's release clause at Barcelona in August 2017. The move was worth around €222 million, making the Brazilian the most expensive player.

Matthew Clark @MattClark_08



21 goals (40 apps)



21 goals (37 apps) Neymar has now scored as many #UCL goals for PSG as he did for Barça.21 goals (40 apps)21 goals (37 apps) Neymar has now scored as many #UCL goals for PSG as he did for Barça.🔵🔴 21 goals (40 apps)🔵⚪ 21 goals (37 apps) https://t.co/xVRxkAcRIi

Neymar has so far scored 111 goals and registered 76 assists for the French club. He has scored 21 goals in the Champions League, putting him ahead of Ibrahimovic on the list.

#2 Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is currently level with Edinson Cavani on 30 Champions League goals for PSG.

Another prolific goal scorer in PSG's history is French sensation Kylian Mbappe, who has been at the club since 2017.

The 23-year-old forward secured a move to the French capital from Monaco in 2017 on an initial loan deal. His move, however, was made permanent the following year for a fee in the region of €180 million.

Mbappe is currently the second-highest goal scorer in PSG's history with 181 goals. He holds the same record in regards to goals scored in Ligue 1 with 126 strikes.

The Football Chatroom 🎙️ @TFChatroom

#UCL

@OptaJean Kylian Mbappé has scored 30 goals in 46 UEFA Champions League games for Paris, equaling Edinson Cavani as the highest PSG goal scorer in the competition. Kylian Mbappé has scored 30 goals in 46 UEFA Champions League games for Paris, equaling Edinson Cavani as the highest PSG goal scorer in the competition. #UCL📊 @OptaJean https://t.co/ry9aORVh1K

Mbappe is currently tied for first place in regards to goals scored in the Champions League for PSG. He has 30 goals.

#1 Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani is PSG's all-time highest goal scorer.

Edinson Cavani is arguably the most prolific goal poacher to play for PSG in the club's history.

The Uruguayan secured a move to the French giants from Napoli in the summer of 2013 for a transfer fee in the region of €64 million.

The 35-year-old striker still holds a couple of goal-scoring records at PSG despite leaving the club in 2020.

He is the club's all-time record goal scorer with 200 goals. Cavani is also the joint-record goal scorer for PSG in the Champions League. He has 30 goals in the competition alongside Mbappe.

