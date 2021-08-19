PSG’s star-studded team the latest test of Mauricio Pochettino’s man-management and coaching prowess

The video of Lionel Messi training together with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar has been one of the most-watched on the internet this week.

The trio will be spearheading Paris Saint-Germain’s attack this season and it is easy to see why the French giants have been attracting a lot of eyeballs.

Football has seen lots of great attacking trios in the past: Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated European football a decade ago at Manchester United.

Real Madrid’s famed BBC – Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo – equally made their mark, while Barcelona’s outstanding trident of Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar became the toast of many some time back.

Currently, though, no attacking trio in world football comes close to that of PSG and the Parisians could be set for a period of European dominance, too.

🎙 Lionel Messi: “I know the coach Mauricio Pochettino very well. The fact that he is Argentinian helped from the start, it was important in my decision making."#PSGxMESSI https://t.co/ebw6vVQkF0 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 11, 2021

Mauricio Pochettino spoilt for options

The number of world-class players in the PSG team means that manager Mauricio Pochettino is spoilt for options. Whether he plays an A or B team, his line-up will still possess enough quality to get the job done.

From goalkeeping to attack, the Argentina tactician has an abundance of talent at his disposal. Keylor Navas has always been a decent goalkeeper, but the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma means he’ll have to drop to the bench.

Despite an array of stars in midfield, Georginio Wijnaldum has also joined to add to the competition for places in the starting line-up.

Messi’s signing undoubtedly remains the biggest of them all and the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will definitely be one of the first names on Pochettino’s team sheet. Having a team filled with such talents is every manager’s joy, but it can also sometimes be a challenge for the manager.

🗣 "For me, it's a real honour."



Mauricio Pochettino is happy with his 'amazing' PSG squad following Lionel Messi's arrival and says he is 'respectful' to Tottenham following speculation that he would re-join his former club earlier this summer pic.twitter.com/442C8Y7qSb — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 13, 2021

A test of Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial nous

It’s one thing to have a team full of world-class players like Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Angel di Maria and Co. and it’s entirely another to be able to manage their egos.

Pochettino did very well during his time at Tottenham, even managing to get them to the final of the UEFA Champions League, but there was an implosion the season after.

While he got along so well with the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son, a player like Neymar can be quite difficult to manage. He needs to be careful not to be too nice or too ruthless with his decisions.

Then there’s the Messi conundrum: the whole world is watching how Pochettino will deploy the Argentina captain in a front three alongside Neymar and Mbappe and how he will get the trio to gel.

These are the tests Pochettino needs to pass at PSG. He has a big job on his hands and how he handles himself would prove if he’s truly an elite manager.

The ex-Spurs boss’ man-management skills and coaching prowess will be under the microscope throughout the season. It’s not personal; it just comes with the kind of job he has.

