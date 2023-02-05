PSG sporting advisor provides crucial update on Lionel Messi's contract talks 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s sporting advisor Luis Campos has given an update on contract talks with Lionel Messi. The Argentine's current deal at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the season.

The iconic forward has been a Parisian since 2021 when he joined the club from Barcelona as a free agent. The 35-year-old has shone this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists in 24 matches across competitions.

PSG have been eager to secure a contract extension for their forward, and Campos has confirmed that discussions are being held. He told Telefoot:

“We are in discussion. I would like to have him in this project, that he continues with him. I will be delighted that he continues with us."

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad

35 games



35 games

28 goals

18 assists

46 G/A in 35 games

World Cup Lionel Messi, 2022/23 so far:
35 games
28 goals
18 assists
46 G/A in 35 games

Lionel Messi will not be short of potential suitors if PSG cannot agree to a new deal. Per French journalist Julien Laurens, the other options are a return to Barcelona and a move to MLS side Inter Miami. A move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal has also been touted. He would have the opportunity to continue his mesmerizing rivalry with Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the Parisians do not want to lose Messi. He has had such a massive impact on and off the field for the Ligue 1 giants. The Argentine netted in the side's 2-1 win over Toulouse on Saturday (February 4) to continue the side's pursuit of the league title.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier claims that Lionel Messi is exempt from certain tasks

Lionel Messi is free from defensive duties.

PSG manager Galtier has told the media that Lionel Messi is exempt from defensive tasks and that his team needs to work hard to give the attacker freedom. He was the difference maker in their win over Toulouse, scoring a stunning 58th minute winner. The legendary forward stepped forward in the absence of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Galtier said after the win (via GOAL):

"I ask the team to play for Leo and work for him. He must be exempted from certain tasks. His partners must redouble their efforts to recover and create movement so that he find passes, which are so rare in today's football, in such small spaces."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Players to register double figures for both goals AND assists in Europe's top 5 leagues this season:



Neymar - 12 goals, 10 assists

Neymar - 12 goals, 10 assists
Lionel Messi - 10 goals, 10 assists

PSG have important fixtures on the horizon. They face Marseille on Wednesday (February 8) in the last 16 of the Coupe de France. Galtier's men then face AS Monaco in the league on Saturday (February 11). However, the one that fans will be hoping Messi is at the peak of his powers in is their last 16 UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes on February 14.

