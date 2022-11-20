PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe set to meet senior club figures in Qatar to discuss potential exit - Reports

Kylian Mbappe could meet senior leaders of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Qatar in the coming days to find a solution regarding his future, according to Spanish daily SPORT.

Kylian Mbappe was widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, in a sudden turn of events, he put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with PSG.

A huge financial package and other promises reportedly convinced the forward to stay at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe, though, appears to have had a change of mind once again.

The 23-year-old believes Les Parisiens have failed to keep the promises they made during his contract extension. He has thus made up his mind to leave the club next year and possibly as early as January.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive PSG failed to pay part of Kylian Mbappé's wages at the end of September. This was the reason the player told his entourage he wanted to leave the club in early October.



(Source: PSG failed to pay part of Kylian Mbappé's wages at the end of September. This was the reason the player told his entourage he wanted to leave the club in early October.(Source: @lequipe 🚨 PSG failed to pay part of Kylian Mbappé's wages at the end of September. This was the reason the player told his entourage he wanted to leave the club in early October.(Source: @lequipe) https://t.co/ebxl5vRcWj

PSG's hierarchy have since tried to convince Mbappe to stay put, albeit unsuccessfully. It appears the player has set his heart on a move away from Paris as he feels he cannot trust the club again.

According to the aforementioned source, Mbappe could meet senior club figures in Qatar in the coming days to clarify his stance. He is currently in the Middle East with France for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Many clubs are said to be monitoring Mbappe's situation at PSG, but are wary of the finances that would be required to sign him. The Parisians will reportedly only sell him for a fee in excess of €150 million.

The France international is hopeful that he can convince the club to let him leave for a lesser fee. He is even prepared to finish the season in Paris to reach an agreement, as per the report.

Mbappe also understands that he would have to take a wage cut in order to secure a move. Manchester United are said to be positioning themselves to make a move for him, while Liverpool are also in the mix.

How has Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this term?

Kylian Mbappe has been in fine form for PSG this season, impressing both in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. He has scored 19 goals and five assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for the club.

He is the current top scorer in Ligue 1, having found the back of the net 12 times so far this term. He is also the Parisians' top scorer in the Champions League, with seven goals to his name.

Kylian Mbappe is currently in Qatar with France for the FIFA World Cup 2022. He will be hopeful of helping Les Bleus to glory as he did in 2018.

Poll : 0 votes