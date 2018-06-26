PSG transfer news: Super player-plus-cash deal for Pogba, Pastore sold for €20m and more - 26th June, 2018

A super player-plus-cash deal in the offing for two of the world's best midfielders, Javier Pastore has been sold for €20m and more!

Pogba during a recent press conference ahead of France's next World Cup match

Reports: PSG offering Verratti plus cash for Paul Pogba

The big story, according to various reports, is that PSG are prepared to offer Marco Verratti in addition to a transfer fee for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

In a Calciomercato exclusive, they reported that Verratti was unhappy after a recent meeting with new boss Thomas Tuchel - who deemed the 25-year-old unfit and stressed he would have to earn his place as a key player once more under fresh management in the coming months.

Pogba, also 25, has been the subject of mass speculation in recent months - not least after treatment from José Mourinho saw him left out of big matches and regularly criticised for disappointing displays during an underwhelming campaign at Old Trafford.

Currently on international duty with France at the World Cup, it is believed that any deal would have to wait until after the tournament - although Verratti's agent Mino Raiola has reportedly informed the Red Devils that the Italian could be available this summer.

They themselves are interested in him, as we covered three weeks ago, though it remains to be seen whether they're prepared to let Pogba go as part of any deal.

Javier Pastore completes Roma move, sold for €20m

Pastore holding the Roma scarf aloft

Javier Pastore has today snubbed interest from West Ham to sign with Serie A side AS Roma - for a transfer fee believed to be €20m (£18m).

We've covered developments intensely over the past few weeks and the 29-year-old has finally put speculation regarding his future to rest, returning to Italy after a seven-year stay in the French capital. Pastore made a total of 269 appearances, scoring 45 goals and providing 62 more assists across all competitions during his tenure with the Ligue 1 champions.

With only twelve months left to run on his existing contract and FFP monitoring the club's transfer movements, PSG did well to command this fee for his services - not least after a disappointing campaign last term.

He was seen in Rome yesterday and underwent a medical after personal terms were agreed. West Ham, who were originally leading the chase for him, were put off by his high wage demands rumoured to be around £190,000-a-week.

Yuri Berchiche agrees personal terms with two Spanish clubs

Yuri, who made 32 appearances last term, is expected to leave this summer

It appears as though Yuri Berchiche's stay in Paris will be a short one, as he has agreed personal terms with two La Liga clubs according to reports.

The two La Liga clubs in question, Athletic Bilbao and Atlético Madrid, are expected to be asked for €20m in order to secure his services. Berchiche, 28, was brought in as a rotation option at left-back and made 32 appearances across all competitions - including 23 Ligue 1 fixtures - this past season.

However, it's understood that PSG are eager to raise funds to keep themselves above board with FFP regulations. As a result, Yuri is expected to be a casualty, although Thomas Tuchel will ultimately have the final say on whether he stays or goes.

PSG interested in Celta Vigo midfielder

Stanislav (right), in La Liga action against Deportivo this past season, has attracted interest across Europe

PSG are prepared to rival a whole host of European clubs for the signature of Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. Lobotka, 23, is a Slovakian international and is said to have interested new Arsenal boss Unai Emery - who is contemplating a formal approach for his services this summer.

Serie A sides Napoli and Inter Milan are also both keen on him, although recent reports in French media have suggested PSG themselves made a formal inquiry whilst others are still admiring from afar.

He has an existing release clause in his contract, set at £44m. With that being said, it has been reported that Celta are prepared to listen to offers around £26.5m.

Given the club's ongoing issues with FFP, it's unlikely that they will make a formal bid for a few weeks yet - trying to sell more first-team players so they're able to buy freely again without regulations on their mind. In the meantime, a bidding war may commence.