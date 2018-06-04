PSG transfer news: Man Utd's £70m move for Verratti, West Ham's Pastore interest and more - June 4, 2018

Manchester United are keen on completing a big move for PSG's midfield maestro, West Ham eager to finalise a surprise signing and more!

Manchester United keen on £70m-rated Verratti

Previously, it was Serie A champions Juventus. Now Manchester United are said to be interested in making a move for PSG midfielder Marco Verratti this summer, so much so that the Italian is reportedly their prime transfer target.

This is according to reports from the Daily Star via the Sun, who have claimed he could be available for £70m - should he be interested in their approach himself. Verratti has been in Paris for six years, winning 18 trophies along the way. La Liga champions Barcelona were heavily linked with him around this time last year but the 25-year-old stayed put amid speculation over his future.

This time, it will only continue to intensify until he personally addresses it - not least with an agent like Mino Raiola representing him. One of the world's best midfielders, his existing deal has three years left to run in France and it's not impossible to have his head turned with the presence of a new challenge elsewhere on offer.

Fred's proposed £52m move from Shakhtar Donetsk is set to be confirmed in the next few days, but Jose Mourinho wants to add further quality within his squad over the coming months to better challenge adversary Pep Guardiola for the Premier League title.

West Ham's pursuit of Javier Pastore

According to reports in the Guardian and HITC, West Ham have opened negotiations with PSG to sign midfielder Javier Pastore for £17.5m. The big caveat behind this proposed switch is his wages. Pastore, 28, currently earns a reported £160,000-a-week.

New boss Manuel Pellegrini is said to be a long-term admirer of his, but the Hammers' financial capabilities mean matching his current salary is out of the question. So, if he's genuinely interested in making a move to the Premier League, he'll have to accept a drastic pay cut in order to complete a deal this summer.

That shouldn't be too hard to do in essence, as he was not selected for Argentina's World Cup squad after a disappointing campaign on a personal level - while PSG are encouraging offers for players that are not key to their plans going forward.

Pastore, who has been in Paris for seven years now, falls into that category. He only started 17 matches across all competitions this past season, with five goals and six assists in 37 appearances.

Alphonse Areola update as another European side declares interest

Last month, we reported that Newcastle were interested in completing a move for PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola this summer. According to fresh reports, Rafa Benitez's side are not the only ones interested in making a move for Alphonse Areola this summer.

Serie A side Napoli, who finished four points behind champions Juventus, are said to be rivalling the Premier League side for the Frenchman's signature. GFFN via Canal Plus have reported that new boss Carlo Ancelotti has personally called Areola, offering him a four-year contract deal to join the Italians this summer.

In addition to this, Ancelotti is offering a salary worth €4m (£3.5m) per year, which is the same reported figure that Areola has demanded from the Ligue 1 champions in order to extend his existing deal.

Naturally, Areola is interested in Ancelotti's approach but also hesitant as he still remains the first-choice goalkeeper at PSG. However, the impending arrival of Gianluigi Buffon could further complicate matters and test his resolve.