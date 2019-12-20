PSG Transfer News: French champions reject Lyon's loan offer for Julian Draxler

Paris Saint-Germain have rejected a loan offer for Julian Draxler from Lyon as per reports. The French champions are not in favor of letting their player leave on a temporary basis. With Memphis Depay out with a long term injury, Lyon are in the market for a temporary replacement.

PSG are more open to the idea of selling Draxler permanently

However, the Parisians could be looking to sell Draxler permanently with them holding out for a fee in the region of €20 million. The French outfit's sporting director, Leonardo is against the idea of loaning the player with his current deal expiring in 2021. If it were to ship him out on loan, the club would miss out on the last opportunity to recoup some money.

Furthermore, it is believed that Draxler is extremely happy in the French capital and wants the Parisian club to offer him a contract extension.

The only thing that could entice the German into making a switch would be the additional game time he might get at Lyon, which could further his cause for a spot in Germany's Euro 2020 squad.

Currently, Draxler is behind Neymar Jr and Angel di Maria in the pecking order at PSG and therefore minutes could be hard to come by if he stays put. However, if an elite club were to chip in with an attractive offer wherein the player would be assured of his role, both the parties might be willing to negotiate and possibly, go through with the deal.

