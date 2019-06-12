PSG Transfer News: French Giants offer official contract to Matthijs de Ligt

Atharva Papnoi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 210 // 12 Jun 2019, 10:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

de Ligt is on Tomas Tuchel's wishlist

What's the story?

After weeks of speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona and Manchester United, there seems to be a new suitor leading the line for Matthijs de Ligt's signature.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have taken a stride over their European rivals by officially offering the Ajax centre-back a lucrative 5-year-contract.

In case you didn't know...

Matthijs de Ligt made his name in the footballing world after a stellar season for Ajax this season. The young defender captained in Ajax's run to the semi-finals of the Champions League and winning the Eredivisie.

De Ligt has been since been a red hot property in the transfer market, with many top European clubs vying for his signature. He has publicly stated that he wants to move to a club where he would be a regular starter.

PSG, on the other hand, endured a disappointing campaign once again in the Champions League, although they won Ligue 1 by 16 points. The Parisians where knocked out by Manchester United in the Round of 16 stage when they blew away a 2-0 first-leg lead at the Parc des Princes. They would be eager to further strengthen their squad this summer to end their search for the elusive European trophy.

The heart of the matter

According to respected journalists Fabrizio Romero and Giancula Di Marzio, new PSG Director Leonardo and de Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola will start negotiations today in Paris. Raiola is notoriously known for getting expansive wages and bonuses for his clients.

It is still not known which club de Ligt has set his heart upon, but PSG are trying to do everything in their power to land his signature. The 19-year-old will also command a hefty transfer fee, which is expected to break or at least match his Dutch counterpart Virgil van Dijk's record £75 million fee for a defender.

With Thiago Silva entering the twilight of his careers, de Ligt would be a huge asset for PSG given his age and huge potential.

What's next?

With PSG making quick advances on the player, Barcelona are expected to re-enter the fray and offer an improved offer sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see how negotiations progress in the next few days.