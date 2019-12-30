PSG Transfer News: Julian Draxler seeking a move away from Ligue 1 champions

Julian Draxler in action for PSG

According to L'Equipe, Julian Draxler's agency are pushing for the player to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the winter transfer window. The German international has been stifled of opportunities to play this season and is keen to leave PSG in search of more game time.

Julian Draxler wants more action ahead of Euro 2020

There are only 6 months left before Euro 2020 begins, and Draxler wants to represent Germany in the competition. However, a foot injury has denied him close to two months of action and Thomas Tuchel barely plays him.

At PSG, the 26-year-old has been unable to compete with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the starting eleven. As a result, this has forced Draxler to consider a move out of French football.

Based on the report, Hertha Berlin could offer the striker a contract and pay him €4.5 million per year. At the moment, Draxler is earning €7.2 million annually. Meanwhile, reports in Spain have linked the player to Sevilla, but they face the issue of satisfying Draxler's high wage demands.

The Ligue 1 giants are yet to comment on the situation, but they may demand €30 million for the player.

Besides the former Schalke 04 forward, Hertha Berlin are also looking to sign Granit Xhaka from Arsenal for around €30 million as well.

