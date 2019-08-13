PSG Transfer News: Ligue 1 champions reportedly stop the sale of Neymar shirts from their official store

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - Pre-game Training

What's the story?

Amid heavy speculation surrounding Neymar's exit, Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly stopped the sale of all merchandise related to the forward at their official store in the French capital.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar has been the subject of one of the biggest transfer rumours of the summer after it was learned that he was disillusioned with life at the Parc des Princes.

The 27-year-old was initially tipped for a sensational return to Barcelona, whom he left in the summer of 2017 to join PSG for a record transfer fee of €222 million.

Real Madrid are also in the race for Neymar's signature as Florentino Perez is reportedly interested in signing the forward for his influence both on and off the pitch. The club chief believes the Brazilian is the man to fill the marketing gap created by Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, with the Portuguese leaving Los Blancos for Juventus last summer.

Neymar looks keen on a reunion with his former teammates at the Camp Nou, but Real Madrid share a better relationship with PSG and have more money to offer.

Barcelona have, however, not backed away from the fight and are believed to have offered the French titans a deal involving Philippe Coutinho.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish daily SPORT, PSG have removed Neymar jerseys from their official club store in Paris as well as their online shop. The Brazilian's face has reportedly also been cleared from the adverts in the store.

Neymar's situation with the Ligue 1 champions is becoming messier by the day and his relationship with the club's fans have soured to an incorrigible degree, with many demanding his departure during PSG's Ligue 1 opener against Nîmes Olympique on Sunday.

What's next?

Whether or not the report is true remains to be seen but there is no doubt that neither Neymar or PSG are interested in continuing the relationship any further.

The French champions are next scheduled to face Rennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday.