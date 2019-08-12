Rumour Has It: PSG would accept Coutinho in Neymar deal with Barca

Philippe Coutinho in the new Barcelona kit

Neymar may be close to securing his return to Barcelona after all.

After leaving Barca for a world-record fee in 2017, Neymar has made it clear he wants out of Paris Saint-Germain and re-joining the LaLiga champions has emerged as an option.

While Real Madrid have been linked, Neymar could be granted a Camp Nou comeback.

TOP STORY – PSG EYE COUTINHO IN NEYMAR TRANSFER

Paris Saint-Germain would accept Philippe Coutinho in a deal that would send Neymar back to Barcelona, reports RMC Sport.

Neymar sat out Sunday's 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Nimes amid links to Barca and LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

D'après nos informations, le PSG considère à présent l'idée d'inclure un joueur dans le deal pour Neymar. — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) August 11, 2019

Talks between PSG and Barca have hit an impasse as the French champions look to recoup most of the €222million they invested in Neymar two years ago.

Barca have already invested heavily in the transfer market, however, talks between the two clubs have accelerated thanks to the possible inclusion of Coutinho and cash. At the other end of the spectrum, Sport says talks have stalled as PSG demand three players in addition to a fee.

ROUND-UP

- Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is top of Inter's wish list before the transfer window shuts in Europe. Tuttosport claims Mauro Icardi's possible exit to either Juventus or Napoli would finance a deal for the Serbia international, who was tipped to move to Manchester United if Paul Pogba left for Real Madrid. Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic is also a target for Inter, according to reports in Spain.

- The window may have closed in England, however, The Sun says Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard wants to sign Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell when the club's transfer ban ends.

- Inter winger Ivan Perisic is scheduled to undergo a medical at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, according to Corriere dello Sport. Former Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg star Perisic is poised to return to Germany via Bayern on a season-long loan deal with the option to buy.

- Tuttosport says Juventus full-back Luca Pellegrini is set to re-join Cagliari on loan. Pellegrini – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Cagliari – only arrived in Turin from Roma in June.

- Napoli are poised to sign PSV star Hirving Lozano, according to Calciomercato. The Mexico international's agent Mino Raiola has reportedly travelled to Naples to wrap up a deal.

- According to the Express, Arsenal are looking to send Mesut Ozil to MLS side DC United, who are planning for life without Wayne Rooney ahead of his January move to Derby County. The Washington Post, meanwhile, claims DC missed out on former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge due to his wage demands.

- Fiorentina are in talks to sign former Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery. The French veteran is a free agent after leaving Bavaria and Sky Sport Italia reports the Viola are trying to convince Ribery to join.

- According to Rai Sport, agent Jorge Mendes is working to send Sporting CP captain Bruno Fernandes to AC Milan should Suso leave the Serie A side. Fernandes was tipped to join Manchester United or Tottenham before the Premier League's transfer window closed.

- Talk of Paulo Dybala leaving Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain has intensified, with Rai Sport reporting the Argentina international's agent was spotted in the French capital on Sunday.