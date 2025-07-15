Manchester United keeping tabs on Chelsea star who is considering his future at the London club: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson. The striker is considering his future at the club after the signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

According to a report in The Times, Chelsea are not looking to sell Jackson but will consider offers if they are sufficiently good. The 24-year-old failed to score in the FIFA Club World Cup, but scored 10 goals in the Premier League last season and was the only player from Enzo Maresca's side to reach double figures apart from Cole Palmer.

Manchester United want to sign a striker this summer, as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scored just seven goals together last season in the league. They were looking to sign Delap, but he opted to join Chelsea, while Viktor Gyokeres is now set to join Arsenal.

Alan Shearer predicted a sale from the Blues and claimed that Manchester United target Jackson was the ideal player to leave. He believes that the attackers signed by the club are brilliant and said on The Rest Is Football podcast:

"I don't know, am I playing devil's advocate here in thinking Jackson may be the one? That wouldn't surprise me if he was sold to someone, whether in our country or not, that's one that wouldn't surprise me if they made that decision. They've got some serious options in every forward position."

Manchester United have also been linked with Benjamin Sesko, who is keen on leaving RB Leipzig this summer.

Manchester United target Nicolas Jackson cannot start for Chelsea, says Paul Parker

Paul Parker spoke to Gameshub earlier this month and claimed that Nicolas Jackson does not deserve to start for Chelsea. He believes that the striker is behind Joao Pedro and Liam Delap and said:

"I would start Liam Delap over Nicolas Jackson. I don't think Jackon has earned the right to start given the way he's behaved in recent matches – he needs to understand that he isn't indispensable now that Chelsea have two strikers. Chelsea have always liked forwards who can really lead the line. They've got a huge amount of wingers and midfielders, but they need someone who can bring them into the game up front on a more regular basis."

"I think Enzo Maresca has more chance of getting that from Delap than he does from Jackson. In fairness to Jackson, I don't think he goes missing regularly on the pitch – if he makes a bad pass then he'll look to chase it or make amends – but I think the fans will be looking for someone who can give them a bit more assurance up front."

The Blues activated Delap's £30 million release clause to get him from Ipswich Town. They paid £60 million to sign Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

