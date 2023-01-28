PSG Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona return remains possible for Lionel Messi, says journalist; Parisians planning Milan Skriniar move, and more - January 28, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to welcome Reims to the Parc des Princes on Sunday (January 29) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s team are atop the standings after 19 games.

Meanwhile, Barcelona remain a possible destination for Lionel Messi this summer, according to journalist Gerard Romero. Elsewhere, the Parisians are planning to move for Milan Skriniar in the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 28, 2023:

Barcelona return a possibility for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s future at the Parc des Princes remains up in the air.

Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona this summer, according to Gerard Romero. The Argentinean’s contract with PSG runs out at the end of the season, but he's yet to commit a new deal. The Parisians remain keen to keep him at the Parc des Princes, while the Blaugrana have been linked with a Bosman move for the player.

Speaking on TUDN, as cited by PSG Talk, Romero said that there are three options available for Messi if he wants to leave in the summer.

“Leo has the possible option of Barcelona because their president has publicly said that he would like it. Leo has the possibility of returning home to Argentina because he also has an option and Leo has the option of MLS,” said Romero.

He added:

“I think that if Leo does not renew his contract (with PSG) … He has to assess one of those three options. Obviously, Barcelona is an option, but surely due to the economic situation that Barca are experiencing, it would not be the clearest right now.”

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Leo Messi is considering 3 options for his next club: A return to Argentina, joining MLS or signing for FC Barcelona.

[🎖️] | Leo Messi is considering 3 options for his next club: A return to Argentina, joining MLS or signing for FC Barcelona. @gerardromero [🎖️] 🚨🚨| Leo Messi is considering 3 options for his next club: A return to Argentina, joining MLS or signing for FC Barcelona.@gerardromero [🎖️] https://t.co/IeEs8E8oua

Romero pointed out that Messi could consider a swansong with Barcelona because of his wife and family.

“However, for the moment, I am still considering (a return to Barcelona) because his family, his wife. Well, there is a special relationship with Barcelona and the last dance that was left pending due to the way (the departure played out). I think it could happen because we have also told it. Xavi is ready and prepared in case he has to come back,” said Romero.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has appeared 21 times across competitions this season for the Ligue 1 champions, scoring 13 goals and setting up 14 more.

PSG planning Milan Skriniar move

Milan Skriniar (right) is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are planning to move for Milan Skriniar before transfer deadline day this month, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Slovakian defender is a long-term target for the Ligue 1 giants and will be without a contract at the end of the season. Inter Milan are expected to offload him in January to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal X News



The 27 y/o central defender said YES to



@Sky_Marc @SkySportDE X News #Skriniar #PSG is considering to make an official bit until Deadline Day of around €15m.The 27 y/o central defender said YES to @PSG_inside , there’s a verbal agreement and he doesn’t want to extend his contract with @Inter beyond 2023. ❗️X News #Skriniar: #PSG is considering to make an official bit until Deadline Day of around €15m. The 27 y/o central defender said YES to @PSG_inside, there’s a verbal agreement and he doesn’t want to extend his contract with @Inter beyond 2023. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE 🇸🇰 https://t.co/e6z8HByQk8

The 27-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms with the French champions. The Parisians are now contemplating a €15 million offer for Skriniar before the end of the month.

Galtier remains keen to bolster his defence this year, and the Slovakian is his preferred choice. Skriniar has appeared 27 times across competitions for the Nerazzurri this season, registering an assist.

Christophe Galtier opens up on Keylor Navas future

Keylor Navas looks likely to leave the Parc des Princes this month.

Christophe Galtier has hinted that PSG won't tand in the way if Keylor Navas wants to leave this month.

The Costa Rican international is reportedly very close to joining Nottingham Forest after agreeing personal terms with the Premier League club. Forest will now have to strike an agreement with the Parisians to get the deal across the line.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Keylor is open to joining Nottingham Forest as revealed in the morning — up to Paris Saint-Germain to accept the loan conditions. #NFFC Galtier: “We have to understand and listen to Keylor Navas thoughts on his future. No decision has been made on our side, yet”.Keylor is open to joining Nottingham Forest as revealed in the morning — up to Paris Saint-Germain to accept the loan conditions. Galtier: “We have to understand and listen to Keylor Navas thoughts on his future. No decision has been made on our side, yet”. 🇨🇷 #PSGKeylor is open to joining Nottingham Forest as revealed in the morning — up to Paris Saint-Germain to accept the loan conditions. 🔴🌳 #NFFC https://t.co/qisjoqclx9

Speaking to the press, as relayed by PSG Talk, Galtier said that the club is listening to Navas to understand what he wants.

“The transfer window ends in 4 days, and I am very focused for the game. Keylor is a great competitor; he is exemplary on the job. … He was appointed keeper in the French Cup. There is also what he feels, and the sports management is listening,” said Galtier.

He aded:

“We will see the reality of the staff after the transfer window. But because of the man and because of his career, we must respect him, and we must listen to him.”

Navas has appeared just twice this season for the Ligue 1 champions.

