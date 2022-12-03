PSG Transfer News Roundup: Cesc Fabregas opens up on Lionel Messi future; Parisians remain interested in Inter Milan defender, and more - December 2, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) look good to retain their Ligue 1 title. Christophe Galtier's wards are five points clear at the top after 15 games.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas has opened up on Lionel Messi's future. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in an Inter Milan defender. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 2, 2022:

Cesc Fabregas opens up on Lionel Messi future

Lionel Messi is wanted at the MLS.

Cesc Fabregas has said that there's nothing between Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at the moment. The Argentinean is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to sign an extension.

Miami are among the clubs eager to sign him next summer. Recent reports have said that the 35-year-old has agreed to join the MLS club in 2023.

FIFA World Cup Stats @alimo_philip Lionel Messi was given the MOTM award vs Poland by FIFA,as shown on the official FIFA page.



🏅Messi gave the award to Mac Allister to boost his morale after his outstanding performance vs. Poland.



🤩 Classy



#Messi𓃵|#ARG|#POLARG Lionel Messi was given the MOTM award vs Poland by FIFA,as shown on the official FIFA page.🏅Messi gave the award to Mac Allister to boost his morale after his outstanding performance vs. Poland.🤩 Classy #FIFAWorldCup Act 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi was given the MOTM award vs Poland by FIFA,as shown on the official FIFA page. 🏅Messi gave the award to Mac Allister to boost his morale after his outstanding performance vs. Poland.🤩 Classy #FIFAWorldCup Act#Messi𓃵|#ARG|#POLARG https://t.co/EdvArd8lUY

However, speaking to Foot Mercato (via PSG Talk), Fabregas refuted those claims and said that Messi is focussed on the Parisians and the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"For his future at PSG? I don’t know; we don’t talk about that together; it’s still something very personal. I’ve seen that rumour going around lately (about joining Messi at Inter Miami). For the moment, there is nothing. As I said, I am very happy in Como in this new project, which is very important for me. For his part, Lionel is focused on the World Cup and PSG," said Fabregas.

Messi has been pivotal to Argentina's passage to the knockouts of the World Cup, where they will take on Australia on Saturday.

PSG remain interested in Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians remain interested in Milan Skriniar, said journalist Carlo Garganese. The Slovakian defender is in the final year of his contract with Inter Milan. The Parisians want to add more steel to their backline and were eager to take the 27-year-old to Paris this summer. However, a move failed to materialise.

Skriniar continues to attract attention from clubs around the continent, thanks to his superb performances for the Nerazzurri. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Garganese said that Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping an eye on the Slovakian.

"They (Tottenham Hotspur) are certainly looking at him. There are lots of teams looking at him. PSG are the team that are most interested in him. PSG tried to sign him in the summer. They were in negotiations with Inter for a long time," said Garganese.

Skriniar has appeared 21 times across competitions for Inter this season.

Kylian Mbappe urged Robert Lewandowski to join Parisians this summer

Kylian Mbappe has been in red-hot form for club and country this season,

Kylian Mbappe wanted Robert Lewandowski to join the Parisians this summer, according to Le Parisien via Get Football News France.

The French forward signed a new deal with the Parisians this summer after months of speculation. The 23-year-old was eager to play alongside a world-class No. 9 at the Parc des Princes and wanted the Polish striker to join him in Paris.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | Last summer Mbappe met Lewandowski at a certain ceremony and asked him to come to Paris, but Robert was clear and he only wanted Barcelona. [#fcblive | Last summer Mbappe met Lewandowski at a certain ceremony and asked him to come to Paris, but Robert was clear and he only wanted Barcelona. [ @le_Parisien_PSG 🚨| Last summer Mbappe met Lewandowski at a certain ceremony and asked him to come to Paris, but Robert was clear and he only wanted Barcelona. [@le_Parisien_PSG] #fcblive https://t.co/eRD1KOAEAP

Mbappe even met Lewandowski at Cannes in May to convince the 34-year-old to join the Ligue 1 champions. However, the Polish international opted to join Barcelona, which meant Mbappe’s efforts went in vain. Since his move to the Camp Nou, Lewandowski has registered 18 goals and four assists in 19 games across competitions.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has also been on a roll this season for PSG. The 23-year-old has scored 19 goals and set up five more from 20 appearances across competitions for the Parisians.

Both Lewandowski (Poland) and Mbappe (France)'s teams have progressed into the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup. They will face each other next in the Round of 16 on Saturday (December 3).

Get South Korea vs Portugal live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 5236 votes