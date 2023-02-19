PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi lacks motivation for 2026 World Cup, says former player; Parisians monitoring Alejandro Garnacho, and more - February 18, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Lille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (February 19) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s men are coming off a 1-0 home defeat to Bayern Munich in midweek in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg, their third straight loss across competitions.

Meanwhile, Argentina legend Mario Kempes reckons Lionel Messi lacks the motivation to play in the 2026 World Cup. Elsewhere, the Parisians are keeping a close eye on Alejandro Garnacho.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 18, 2023:

Lionel Messi lacks motivation for 2026 World Cup, says Mario Kempes

Lionel Messi lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi is not motivated enough to look forward to the 2026 World Cup, according to Mario Kempes.

The PSG superstar won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in December last year. The 35-year-old has hinted that he's unlikely to be around to defend the title in 2026, but his teammates want him to stay.

Kempes also reckons Messi might not play the 2026 World Cup. However, speaking to TNT Sports Argentina Friday as cited by PSG Talk, Kempes remained hopeful that his compatriot could defy the odds to play another World Cup.

“From what I see on the pitch, he is paying for the physical and mental wear and tear that is needed for a world championship. He won, but now he’s in his team; he didn’t have enough time to rest,” said Kempes.

He continued:

“He lacks that extra motivation to do what he did during the World Cup. Hopefully, he’ll do it again, it’s costing him a little. He’s in a league that isn’t one of the best, but he feels comfortable there. He can stay there for 3 and a half years if he stays and thinks he can play another World Cup.”

Messi has appeared 26 times across competitions for the Parisians this season, amassing 15 goals and 14 assists.

PSG monitoring Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are keeping a close eye on Alejandro Garnacho, according to The Mirror. The Argentinean forward has been a breakthrough star at Manchester United this season.

The Red Devils are already locked in talks to tie the 18-year-old down to a new long-term contract. However, with no breakthrough in sight yet and his contract set to run out in less than 18 months, the Parisians are among the clubs sniffing out an opportunity.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK No Premier League player has more goal contributions as a substitute this season than Alejandro Garnacho

The Ligue 1 giants are sweating on the future of Messi and Neymar, both of whom could leave this summer.

The French side could turn to Garnacho to help mitigate the duo's departure. However, PSG face competition from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich for the player’s signature. Garnacho has registered four goals and six assists in 27 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Karim Bennani defends Neymar

Neymar remains a vital figure at the Parc des Princes.

Journalist Karim Bennani has refused to criticise Neymar for playing poker and indulging in fast food after PSG’s defeat to Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian has been the centre of another controversy of late, with his attitude questioned following the midweek loss. The 31-year-old has received his fair share of criticism from Parisians fans this season.

#PSG



"Neymar has the right on his day off. He likes playing poker and he has the right to do so". Galtier: "I've spoken to Neumar and I said what thought about the photo at the fast food — the conversation will stay between us".

Speaking on L’Equipe de Greg, as relayed by PSG Talk, Bennani said that people should leave Neymar alone.

“I don’t think it’s related to what Mbappeasaid, and if so, Mbappesis not the president of Neymar at PSG. He feels like doing whatever he wants on a day off. Let him go do what he wants. We are not going to be there to check Neymar’s plate. Neymar’s problem is that he is not good at the moment,” said Bennani.

He added:

“If Neymar qualifies PSG against Bayern Munich, no one will tell us about this trip to a fast food restaurant. He does not play big on Sunday against Lille. I want to say that we don’t care about the match against Lille, honestly. All the fans are only focused on March 8 and that match against Bayern. The justice of the peace, for Neymar and all other players, will be March 8.”

The Brazilian has registered 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

