PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi's future decided, Neymar comments on future and more - 1 June 2022

PSG's biggest signing of the summer is already done and dusted, with Kylian Mbappe penning a new contract. However, rumors of possible incomings and mostly outgoings have been doing the rounds.

We take a look at the top PSG stories of 1 June 2022:

Neymar to stay at PSG

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

After Mbappe, it is Neymar's future that is in doubt with reports suggesting that the Brazilian could be on his way out. However, the forward has no plans of leaving PSG and is staying put.

When asked by Canal Football Club [via Football.London], Neymar confirmed he was staying at Parc des Princes and said:

"It has to be with Paris. I have a contract with PSG, so there are no other possible choices. Yes it will be with Paris Saint-Germain."

Some rumors suggested Chelsea were eyeing a move for the Brazilian should be become available.

Carvajal 'likes' meme targeting Mbappe

Everyone related to Real Madrid was furious with Mbappe signing a new deal at PSG after flirting with the Blancos for so long. He has been targeted on social media and the memes increased after the Spanish side won the Champions League.

Dani Carvajal was spotted 'liking' a meme that mocked the PSG star. Here is a screenshot of the same:

What next for Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi wants to prove his worth to PSG fans next season, but Argentine journalist Sergio Levinsky believes he will be on his way out next summer. While being interviewed by TMW via RMCSport, he claimed the former Barcelona star was heading to MLS soon. He said:

"Messi will leave after next season, in the summer of 2023, he will go to MLS."

Inter Miami co-owner and executive director Jorge Mas hinted at Messi moving to the club soon and told the Miami Herald back in February, via MARCA:

"I believe, and David [Beckham] has a relationship with him, that if he leaves PSG, at the time he leaves them we would love to have Messi as a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community. Can it happen? We will push. I'm an optimist at heart - can I see it happening? It's a possibility."

Messi joined PSG last summer and ended the season with 6 goals in Ligue1.

