“He won’t reject us” – Chelsea fans demand Blues to sign Neymar amid rumors of PSG exit 

Chelsea fans are clamouring for the Stamford Bridge hierarchy to sign PSG star Neymar, following reports that the Brazilian international could leave Parc des Princes.

With Kylian Mbappe reportedly set to supervise the sporting project at PSG, it is believed that the star is intent on Neymar's exit. The duo have had a mixed relationship, following Mbappe's admission that he called the Brazilian forward a "bum" last year during a Ligue 1 match (via Mirror).

With Neymar's future reportedly uncertain, Chelsea fans have been quick to share their opinions about the star, expecting their club to gun for him. Here is a selection of tweets from the Stamford Bridge faithful:

It doesn't bother the Blues faithful too much that their hopeful target is entering his early 30s and the latter years of his career. He has flourished in Brazil and Spain, and has won trophies in France.

There's a good chance that he will flourish in England as well, but there's no certainty that the Blues will be willing to pay his potentially high wages.

Neymar is enjoying life at PSG, and Chelsea fans can see that

In their match on Saturday, Neymar scored a goal for PSG against Metz, deftly chipping a loose ball beyond the goalkeeper to give the Parisians their third on the night. This is hardly a blue moon effort from the star, who has been in fine form for most of the season, seemingly scoring goals at will.

His last 10 appearances for the Parisians have seen him score a riveting nine goals, alongside four assists to help his side's cause.

While his discipline might be a cause for concern - seven yellow cards in eight games, the Brazilian star has shown ruthless quality in the final third. Clearly, this is something that Blues fans are itching to see at Stamford Bridge.

There's no telling if this potential transfer will even be on the cards, especially as the Parisians may have no intentions of selling their most expensive player. However, with the transfer window looming, more news might come on this end, sooner rather than later.

