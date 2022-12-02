PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi reacts after breaking Diego Maradona record; Parisians in 3-horse race for Manchester United forward, and more - December 1, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain on course to defend their Ligue 1 title. Christophe Galtier's wards are first in the standings after 15 games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has opened up on breaking Diego Maradona's record. Elsewhere, the Parisians are in a three-horse race for a Manchester United forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 1, 2022:

Lionel Messi reacts after breaking Diego Maradona record

Lionel Messi has been in red-hot form for club and country recently.

Lionel Messi reckons Diego Maradona would have been very happy after he broke the record for most World Cup appearances for Argentina.

The feat was previously held by Maradona, who had appeared 21 times for La Albiceleste. The PSG superstar surpassed his idol when he took to the field against Poland on Wednesday (November 30).

Messi helped Argentina book their berth for the knockouts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 win over the Eagles. Speaking after the game, the seven-time Ballon d'Or fondly remembered Maradona.

"I learned it recently, I didn't know it. It's a pleasure to be able to continue to achieve these kinds of records. I think Diego would be super happy for me, because he always showed me a lot of affection; he was always happy when things went well for me," said Messi.

The 35-year-old went on to express frustration on missing a penalty. However, Messi added that the team is pleased to have achieved the objective of progressing to the knockouts.

"We achieved our first objective, which was to get out of the group after starting the way we did (a shock 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia)," said Messi.

He continued:

"I was really frustrated to have missed the penalty, because I knew that a goal could change the whole match, that it makes you play in a different way. But I think that from the penalty I missed, the team came out stronger."

Messi has registered two goals and one assist in three games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSG in three-horse race for Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are locked in a three-horse race with Barcelona and Juventus for Marcus Rashford, according to Fichajes via Football 365.

The Manchester United forward has turned over a new leaf under Erik ten Hag this season, registering eight goals and three assists in 19 games across competitions. The 25-year-old has carried that good form to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he has amassed three goals in as many games.

His exploits have earned Rashford admirers at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians want to bolster their attack in 2023 and have their eyes on the Englishman. The 25-year-old could also be a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, whose future in Paris is not set in stone. However, PSG will have to ward off competition from Barcelona and Juventus to win this race.

Rashford's contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season, but the Red Devils have the option of an additional year. Given his importance to Ten Hag, the Old Trafford outfit are unlikely to let him go without a fight.

Real Madrid retain interest in Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe could be offloaded next summer.

Real Madrid have retained their interest in Kylian Mbappe, according to The Athletic via Madrid Universal. The French forward was heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer but turned them down in favour of a new PSG contract. However, recent reports have hinted that he's unhappy in Paris and could be on his way out.

Mbappe has been on fire for the Parisians this season, scoring 19 times and setting up five more from 20 games across competitions. The 23-year-old has been equally impressive for Les Bleus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring thrice in as many games.

It's now reported that Los Blancos are ready to rekindle their interest in the Frenchman. With his contract expiring in 2024, PSG are reportedly open to cashing in on Mbappe next summer if they receive a suitable bid.

