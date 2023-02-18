PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi unlikely to feature in 2026 World Cup, says former player; Neymar not in talks to join Chelsea, and more - February 17, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Lille at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Saturday (February 18). Christophe Galtier’s side are leading the title race after 23 games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is unlikely to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to former Barcelona midfielder Bernd Schuster. Elsewhere, journalist Christian Falk has said that Neymar is not in talks to sign for Chelsea.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 17, 2023:

Lionel Messi unlikely to feature in 2026 World Cup, says Bernd Schuster

Lionel Messi has been on fire this season.

Lionel Messi is unlikely to be a part of the 2026 World Cup, according to Bernd Schuster.

The 35-year-old enjoyed a fruitful run with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping his nation lift the Holy Grail of football. The PSG superstar was highly influential at the tournament, and his teammates have expressed a desire to see him defend the title four years later.

Messi, though, has admitted that it will be difficult for him to feature at the 2026 World Cup, and Schuster has now echoed those sentiments. Speaking to Super Depor Radio as cited by PSG Talk, though, the former Barcelona midfielder admitted that the 35-year-old’s participation cannot be entirely ruled out.

“I see it difficult. You can never say no. A lot happens, and he takes great care of himself. (I) don’t know. Today, the players last longer because everything has improved. Diets, physios, doctors … help the body to last many more years than in my time. It may be that it arrives, but I see it difficult. Without a doubt,” said Schuster.

Messi has registered 15 goals and 14 assists in 26 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Neymar not in talks to join Chelsea

Neymar has been linked with an exit from the Parc des Princes recently.

Chelsea are not engaged in talks to sign Neymar, according to Christian Falk. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge of late. There have been reports that PSG are willing to offload him at the end of the season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that the entire operation would be too costly to get across the line.

“I was reading an article from Le Parisien, and they were writing about a secret meeting over Neymar, which involved Todd Boehly and Chelsea and a potential deal to bring him to London. I have to disappoint Chelsea fans – I’ve been told there’s nothing in this, it’s not true,” wrote Falk.

He added:

“It’s too expensive. It’s a nice idea, but it’s not going to happen. PSG would like to find a solution, but, at the moment, there’s no available suitor who can pay a salary of nearly €37m a year.”

Neymar has registered 28 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this season, scoring 17 goals and setting up 16.

PSG want Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are willing to reinstall Thomas Tuchel at the hot seat in Paris, according to RMC Sport via Caught Offside.

The German manager enjoyed a fruitful run with the Parisians during his two-and-a-half-year stint. He took the club to the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2020 but ended up second best to Bayern Munich.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK A reminder of what Thomas Tuchel did in his first year at Chelsea. A reminder of what Thomas Tuchel did in his first year at Chelsea. https://t.co/9Q7nh0zKWo

With Christophe Galtier struggling to impress, the Ligue 1 champions are already looking for his replacement.

Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea and is currently on a hiatus. PSG could be tempted to move for him at the end of the season. However, it's believed that Zinedine Zidane is the club’s preferred choice to replace Galtier.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes