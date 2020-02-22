PSG Transfer News: Simone Inzaghi could replace Thomas Tuchel as Paris Saint-Germain boss

SS Lazio Training Session

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi could replace Thomas Tuchel as Paris Saint-Germain boss if the German fails to help his team progress beyond the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, AS reports.

The Ligue 1 giants lost the first leg against Dortmund 2-1 and unless the German manages to overturn the away leg deficit, PSG could be forced to exit the Champions League at the Round of 16 stages for the 4th consecutive season. That could have a massive impact on Tuchel’s future.

The German manager has seen his stocks plummet recently and he has come under fresh criticism for not playing Neymar in the build-up to the game against Dortmund. Tuchel said that the Brazilian lacked rhythm; Neymar, on the other hand, admitted that he was not at his best but also hinted that a little more game time in the run-up to the Champions League game would have helped him get match fit.

The PSG hierarchy are reportedly losing their patience with Tuchel and there’s a growing belief that if the Ligue 1 side fail to progress in the Champions League, it would spell the end of the German’s reign at the Parc des Princes. And PSG have earmarked Inzaghi as the perfect man to take over the reins at the club.

Also Read: 3 possible destinations for Pep Guardiola this summer

PSG Sporting Director Leonardo travelled to Rome to keep tabs on Inzaghi

PSG Sporting Director Leonardo reportedly watched from the stands as Inzaghi masterminded Lazio’s 2-1 win over Inter Milan, blowing the Serie A title challenge wide open. Lazio are just a point behind league leaders Juventus at the moment and are in contention for their first Serie A title since the 1999-00 season. It is safe to assume that Leonardo was impressed with what he observed.

Inzaghi started as a youth coach at Lazio and subsequently took charge of the senior team in 2016. This season, he has already defeated Juventus in the Supercoppa Italiana final and is going from strength to strength in the league. Besides Inzaghi, Leonardo also has his eyes on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Adam Marusic, both of whom are targets for the Ligue 1 side.

Also Read: Messi still hoping for Neymar’s return from PSG