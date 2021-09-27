PSG vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

PSG will look to avenge their loss in the semi-finals of last year's Champions League as they take on Manchester City on Tuesday.

PSG finally assembled the ensemble of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar together for the first time in their Champions League opener against Club Brugge. Despite the trio having their moments, it was a rather lackluster start to proceedings as the club settled for a 1-1 draw.

Despite all the firepower on their frontline, PSG found an unlikely scorer in Ander Herrera in that game. But Brugge captain Hans Vanaken restored parity just 15 minutes later. Despite their early setback in the Champions League, PSG have been cruising in the league.

They have a 100% win record after eight matches and beat Montpellier 2-0 in their latest outing over the weekend.

PSG are set to embark on a run of difficult fixtures and will look to start things on a promising note with a win over the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City finally managed to get the better of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea after three unsuccessful attempts. The West London side had beaten Manchester City thrice in the second half of last season with the win in the Champions League final being the most prominent among them.

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal of the game for Manchester City. They will travel to Paris with a spring in their steps and will fancy their chances against Mauricio Pochettino's men.

City had beaten RB Leipzig 6-3 in their Champions League opener and are presently on top of Group A.

PSG vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

PSG and Manchester City have locked horns five times till date. PSG have not won a single match against their Wednesday opponents so far. Manchester City have won thrice while two matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides met was in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final last year and City won the game 2-0.

PSG form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Manchester City form guide: W-W-D-W-W

PSG vs Manchester City Team News

PSG

Angel Di Maria is still suspended. PSG will hope that Lionel Messi makes his return for the game after suffering a bone bruising in the game against Olympique Lyon.

Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos are both sidelined. Layvin Kurzawa, Juan Bernat and Colin Dagba have all returned to training and could feature here.

Injuries: Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos

Doubtful: Lionel Messi, Layvin Kurzawa, Juan Bernat, Colin Dagba

Suspension: Angel Di Maria

Manchester City

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan picked up knocks and Pep Guardiola will be hoping that both men will recover in time for the match. Manchester City have no other injury concerns.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan

Suspension: None

PSG vs Manchester City Predicted Lineups

PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera; Julian Draxler, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

PSG vs Manchester City Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain haven't been as dominant as their record in Ligue 1 so far would have you believe. Manchester City are riding on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over reigning European champions Chelsea.

If Messi is fit and can play a major role, things might change. We're still leaning towards a Manchester City win here.

Prediction: PSG 1-2 Manchester City

Edited by Shambhu Ajith