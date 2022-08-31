“PSG want to complete the deal as soon as possible” – Fabrizio Romano offers transfer update on winger 

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, winger Julian Draxler is in Portugal to complete a move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Benfica.

Draxler, 28, has made 198 appearances for the French club, scoring 26 goals and providing 41 assists. He joined the Parisians from Wolfsburg in 2017, but the German winger's time in the French looks all set to come to an end.

PSG want to complete the deal as soon as possible, as Record called. Julian Draxler is in Portugal, true and confirmed — negotiations entering into final stages between PSG and Benfica to reach full agreement on the formula.

PSG are keen to offload players. The club is looking to avoid breaching UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations.

They recently made Kylian Mbappe the highest-paid player in the world, with a new deal of £650,000 per week wage for the player.

The club's Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. has been linked with a rumored move to Chelsea in the final stretch of the transfer window.

PSG could be open to letting one of their star forwards leave the club.



Chelsea have been offered an incredible deal to sign Neymar from PSG. Todd Boehly is prepared to give Thomas Tuchel what he wants to complete his squad before tomorrow's deadline. PSG could be open to letting one of their star forwards leave the club.

The Parisians recently let go of their long-serving winger Angel Di Maria, with the Argentine player joining Juventus. Yet another winger, this time in the form of Draxler, is seemingly on his way out of the club.

Draxler was recently linked with a move to Spanish club Valencia as the Mestalla-based outfit wanted the German as a replacement for outgoing Carlos Soler. Soler was tipped to join Paris Saint-Germain in the final stretch of the transfer window.

El futbolista, el nombre, el elegido que está intentando el @ValenciaCF es Julian Draxler, jugador del

@PSG_inside

However, his salary served as a roadblock to the potential move. It seems like Benfica are more likely to land the player under current circumstances.

Fabian Ruiz delighted to join PSG from Napoli

Fabian Ruiz joins PSG from Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain recently announced the signing of Fabian Ruiz from Napoli. After Vitinha and Renato Sanches, Ruiz is the latest addition to the Parisian's midfield.

The Spaniard is elated to join the French outfit and is keen to perform at his best from the first day. He is also eager to play alongside some of the best players in the world. The 26-year-old said:

"I am delighted to join Paris Saint-Germain. It is great for me to start this new stage of my career in this country. And I am proud to be joining one of the best clubs in Europe with the best players in the world.... I’m going to have the best players with me and this incredible club to play for, so I’m going to have to be at my best every day to live up to the club." (h/t PSG Talk)

