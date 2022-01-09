PSG willing to pay up to €90 million to land Chelsea superstar this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could reportedly table a massive €90 million summer bid for troubled Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian ace made a sensational return to Stamford Bridge last August following a club record £97.5 million transfer from Inter Milan.

However, all the excitement surrounding his return has now faded, with the striker going through an injury lay-off and a loss of form.

To make things worse, Romelu Lukaku also recently sparked outrage by expressing his desire to return to the San Siro with the Nerazzurri.

This has sparked exit rumors once again, though Chelsea will be looking to recoup their initial investment in case of a sale.

PSG are looking to pounce on the situation and bring Romelu Lukaku to the Parc des Princes in the summer.

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi is willing to pay €90 million for Lukaku's services, which is slightly less than what Chelsea paid Inter to sign him last year.

But the prospect of playing alongside superstars like Lionel Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, etc., could be too hard to turn down.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Apparently Romelu Lukaku is still repping Inter Milan on his Facebook bio Apparently Romelu Lukaku is still repping Inter Milan on his Facebook bio 👀 https://t.co/KdotoOg5KY

If Kylian Mbappe were to leave for Real Madrid in the summer, which seems almost certain now, the Belgian would slot right into the centre-forward role for PSG.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have identified Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as a possible replacement, although the club can expect plenty of competition for his signature.

Chelsea play Tottenham Hotspur in the second-leg of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Romelu Lukaku's goal for Chelsea on Saturday a sign of revival or a false dawn?

Romelu Lukaku was on target against Chesterfield in the FA Cup on Saturday, his eighth goal of the season in 20 games.

He's made a fine return to action from injury last month, and this was the third game in his last four appearances that the Belgian has found the target in.

The 28-year-old is showing signs of returning to form and, over time, could help ease some of the tensions currently brewing between him and the club.

Squawka Football @Squawka



vs Aston Villa

vs Brighton

vs Tottenham

vs Chesterfield



Brilliant. Romelu Lukaku has scored in three of his last four Chelsea games.vs Aston Villavs Brightonvs Tottenhamvs ChesterfieldBrilliant. Romelu Lukaku has scored in three of his last four Chelsea games.⚽️vs Aston Villa⚽️vs Brighton❌vs Tottenham⚽️vs ChesterfieldBrilliant. 🙌 https://t.co/q8DLRIHSoo

Romelu Lukaku's goalscoring run also bodes well ahead of a busy schedule. Chelsea are set to face Tottenham twice, Manchester City, Leicester City and Lille in the next few weeks.

Chelsea are looking to reignite their flailing Premier League title charge and also go far into cup competitions.

