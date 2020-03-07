PSG willing to pay £87m for Lazio star, Inter Milan will try to sign Vertonghen in the summer and more: European Transfer News Roundup, 7th March 2020

PSG are reportedly interested in Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's European transfer news and gossip roundup for the day! As we approach the final leg of the season, teams are already busy preparing for the summer transfer window.

In today's edition, we bring you the latest updates on some of the biggest transfer stories from the Serie A, Ligue 1 and Eredivisie.

PSG plan £87 million swoop for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a summer transfer target for PSG.

As per the Daily Mail, Ligue 1 giants are preparing £87 million bid for Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to bring him to the Parc des Princes in the summer.

Milinkovic-Savic has registered five goals and seven assists in all competitions this season also he has been a key figure in the Lazio squad, who find themselves at the top of the Serie A standings currently.

PSG sporting director Leonardo is a known admirer of the player and it seems is willing to meet all the requirements of I Biancocelesti to make him their marquee signing in the summer.

The midfielder has been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe for the past two seasons and it is expected that PSG could face competition from various teams in England including Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Inter eye Tottenham defender Vertonghen for free in the summer

Vertonghen's contract at the White Hart Lane expires in the summer.

According to Sport Witness, who quote Tuttosport, Inter Milan will keep a close eye on Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen's contract situation with the Premier League in the coming months and would try to sign him for free at the end of the season.

Vertonghen's contract with the London club expires in the summer and as of now, there have been no new updates regarding an extension. Earlier this week reports from Belgium suggested that the 32-year-old desires to continue with Spurs, but would be willing to listen to reasonable offers if no extension is offered.

Inter agree to terms with wantaway Manchester United starlet Tahith Chong

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Third Round

Inter Milan have supposedly reached an agreement with Manchester United's Dutch forward Tahith Chong, who will join them for free in the summer, as per Milan based Sempreinter.

The 20-year olds contract is set to expire in June and he had turned down a new deal from the Red Devils last month and it is understood that has agreed to a five-year deal with the Nerazzurri, who beat competition like Juventus and Barcelona for his services.

The deal will be finalised once the Coronavirus emergency subsides. The player will be immediately sent out on loan for him to develop, with Sassuolo, Hellas Verona and Parma all keen to sign him on a season-long loan.

Arsenal face competition from Spain for Feyenoord's young midfielder Orkun Kokcu

Orkun Kokcu

Arsenal are said to be interested in a summer deal for Orkun Kokcu, the 19-year-old Turkey international, said to be one of the hottest prospects in Europe at the moment, but they will have to fend off competition from Spanish club Sevilla, reports VoetbalPrimeur.

Sky Sports reported yesterday that Everton are also keen on the midfielder whose contract expires in the summer of 2023. It is understood that if any deal is to be agreed for the player, the interested party will have to pay at least £23 million to tempt Feyenoord into selling the highly-rated midfielder.