PSG Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Feminin prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Women's Champions League returns to the fold with another semi-final match this weekend as PSG Women take on Olympique Lyonnais Feminin on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

PSG are in second place in the Division 1 Feminine and are five points behind the league-leaders at the moment. The home side thrashed Issy FF by a 6-1 margin last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Lyon, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far. The French outfit edged Fleury 91 to a 2-1 victory last week and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

PSG Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Feminin Head-to-Head

Lyon have an impressive record against PSG and have won 16 out of 32 matches played between the two teams. PSG have managed 12 victories against Lyon and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last week in the first leg and ended in a 3-2 victory for Lyon. PSG gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

PSG Women form guide: L-W-D-D-W

Olympique Lyonnais Feminin form guide: W-W-W-W-L

PSG Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Feminin Team News

PSG need to win the second leg this weekend

PSG Women

Kheira Hamraoui was involved in another controversy earlier this month and will not be selected this weekend. PSG have a fully-fit squad and will need to field their best team in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Kheira Hamraoui

Lyon have a point to prove in this fixture

Lyon

Amel Majri is on maternity leave at the moment and will not be available for selection in this fixture. Damaris Egurrola served her suspension last week and will be able to feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Amel Majri

PSG Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Feminin Predicted XI

PSG Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Charlotte Voll; Estelle Cascarino, Elisa De Almeida, Paulina Dudek, Jade Le Guilly; Grace Geyoro, Aminata Diallo, Sakina Karchaoui; Sandy Baltimore, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Kadidiatou Diani

PSG Féminines @PSG_Feminines



#OLPSG Les Parisiennes s'inclinent de peu dans cette demi-finale aller d' @UWCL . Rendez-vous au Parc des Princes samedi pour la seconde manche ! Les Parisiennes s'inclinent de peu dans cette demi-finale aller d'@UWCL. Rendez-vous au Parc des Princes samedi pour la seconde manche ! 👊🔴🔵#OLPSG https://t.co/k3oEnZfgRW

Olympique Lyonnais Feminin Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sarah Bouhaddi; Perle Morroni, Kadeisha Buchanan, Wendie Renard, Griedge Mbock Bathy; Selma Bacha; Amandine Henry; Delphine Cascarino, Catarina Macario, Melvine Malard; Ada Hegerberg

PSG Women vs Olympique Lyonnais Feminin Prediction

Lyon have leapfrogged PSG in the league title race this season and could potentially deliver another hammer blow to their rivals this weekend. The away side has lethal players in its ranks and can be unstoppable on its day.

PSG were impressive in the first leg but will need to play out of their skins to overturn the deficit. Both teams are on an even footing and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: PSG Women 2-2 Olympique Lyonnais Feminin

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi