PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd February 2023

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another round of games this week as PSV Eindhoven lock horns with Jorge Sampaoli's Sevilla side in an important clash at the Philips Stadion on Thursday.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a shockingly poor start to their league campaign. The Andalusian giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Eredivisie table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Dutch outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Utrecht over the weekend and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first-ever meeting between Sevilla and PSV Eindhoven took place in the first leg last week and ended in a comprehensive 3-0 victory for Sevilla.

PSV Eindhoven have lost each of their last eight two-legged ties in European knock-out games where they have lost the first leg.

PSV Eindhoven have lost seven goals and conceded none in their last two home games in Europe, defeating FC Zurich by a 5-0 margin and Arsenal by a 2-0 margin.

Sevilla are winless in their last five away games away from home in Europe and have failed to find the back of the net in five of these matches.

Lucas Ocampos secured a goal and an assist off the bench in the first leg and became the first Sevilla player ever to achieve the feat in a UEFA Europa League game.

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have an impressive squad at their disposal and have shown tremendous improvement in recent weeks. The likes Youssef En-Nesyri and Lucas Ocampos can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

PSV Eindhoven are a formidable force at home and will be intent on overturning a steep first-leg deficit. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Sevilla

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes

