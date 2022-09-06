"Putting Neymar on the bench is a good thing" - World Cup winner lauds Galtier's ability to handle 'egos' at PSG 

World Cup winner Bixente Lizarazu has praised how new Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier handles big egos at the club.

Galtier took over at the Parc des Princes this summer and has helped the club to an unbeaten start to their Ligue 1 title defense. The 56-year-old appears to have found a system that suits his high-profile players, while also being able to fit Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi into the side.

The iconic front three has already notched 17 top-flight goals this term, with Neymar grabbing particular attention with his seven goals and six assists. However, Galtier decided to bench the 30-year-old forward for their trip to Nantes at the weekend, although he was brought on for Mbappe just after the hour mark.

PSGhub @PSGhub Galtier: “As we speak, I don't want to change the system… we've been working on for two months, but maybe we'll have to adapt because we'll be missing a player.” 🗣 Galtier: “As we speak, I don't want to change the system… we've been working on for two months, but maybe we'll have to adapt because we'll be missing a player.” 🗣🇫🇷

The French boss made the decision to rest the Brazilian superstar ahead of PSG's opening Champions League encounter against Juventus on Tuesday, September 6. Galtier's priority is to win the one prize that has elluded the club, following a series of disastrous exits in recent years.

Speaking to Telefoot, Lizarazu claimed he was impressed with the way Galtier has dealt with the club's big egos so far. The 1998 World Cup winner stated (as translated by PSG talk):

“What is positive is Galtier’s management. He hasn’t made any mistakes. He manages egos well. Putting Neymar on the bench is a good thing because he was in the thick of it. You have to rest because he is physically fragile.”

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1



est convaincu par la méthode Galtier au PSG "Ce qui est positif, c'est la gestion Galtier. Il n'a pas fait d'erreurs. Il gère bien les égos. Mettre sur le banc Neymar, c'est bien vu car il était en pleine bourre. Il faut le reposer car il est fragile physiquement." @BixeLizarazu est convaincu par la méthode Galtier au PSG "Ce qui est positif, c'est la gestion Galtier. Il n'a pas fait d'erreurs. Il gère bien les égos. Mettre sur le banc Neymar, c'est bien vu car il était en pleine bourre. Il faut le reposer car il est fragile physiquement."@BixeLizarazu est convaincu par la méthode Galtier au PSG https://t.co/v7ZLZPIB1v

Christophe Galtier explains why Neymar was rested by PSG

Speaking ahead of his team's clash with Juventus, Galtier confirmed that he wanted Neymar to be fit and ready for the clash in the French capital.

The French giants' boss told Canal Plus (as per The Mail):

"We play a lot, every three days then every four days. Everyone understands that they will not be able to play all the 95-minute matches.

"I spoke about it twice. The first time with each player, the second with the whole group, to tell them that it was okay to be like that and that you had to have the right attitude."

PSGhub @PSGhub Galtier about the pen taker: “The decision was Mbappe #1 and Ney #2 on this match, I saw they discussed and Ney shot it, and scored, Kylian congratulated him.” @PVSportFR Galtier about the pen taker: “The decision was Mbappe #1 and Ney #2 on this match, I saw they discussed and Ney shot it, and scored, Kylian congratulated him.” @PVSportFR 🗣🇫🇷

The former Lyon manager has already been forced to handle the club's huge egos, as there were reportedly differences between Mbappe and Neymar.

The French striker appeared upset that the Brazilian had insisted on taking a penalty against Montpellier, despite Mbappe missing one earlier in the contest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava