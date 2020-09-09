Racing Club de Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Racing Club de Lens host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in their Ligue 1 opener on Friday.

Racing Club de Lens come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to OGC Nice at the Allianz Riviera. A brace from new signing Amine Gouiri secured the win for Patrick Vieira's side. Gael Kakuta scored a penalty in the first half, but it proved to be scant consolation for Racing Club de Lens.

This is Paris Saint-Germain's first league match of the season. They last played Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League final, which they lost courtesy of a Kingsley Coman goal.

Racing Club de Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

In 14 previous encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games, lost one and drawn five.

Their most recent match was way back in 2015, with Paris Saint-Germain beating Racing Club de Lens 4-1. David Luiz, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Blaise Matuidi and Javier Pastore all scored for the Parisiens, with Yoann Touzghar scoring for Racing Club de Lens.

Racing Club de Lens form guide: L

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: Yet to play

Racing Club de Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Racing Club de Lens have a couple of injury issues. Midfielder Charles Boli and and defender Cheick Traore are both out. Other than that, the rest of the players in manager Franck Haise's squad are fully fit.

Injured: Charles Boli, Cheick Traore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel will have an extremely depleted squad to work with. Important players Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas, Leandro Paredes, Marquinhos and Mauro Icardi are all out after contracting the coronavirus.

Injured: Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos, Mauro Icardi, Keylor Navas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Racing Club de Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Racing Club de Lens Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Loic Bade, Facundo Medina, Clement Michelin, Yannick Cahuzac, Cheick Doucoure, Ismael Boura, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Ignatius Ganago

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcin Bulka, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Pablo Sarabia

Racing Club de Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Despite PSG's precarious situation, Racing Club de Lens will come into this game as the underdogs. Much will depend on the form of attacker Gael Kakuta, as well as the likes of Florian Sotoca.

PSG, on the other hand, will have to rely on their bench players to get the job done. Germany international Julian Draxler and Spain international Pablo Sarabia will have to be at their very best.

Prediction: Racing Club de Lens 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain

