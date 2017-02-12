Report: Rafael Benitez joins list of candidates to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

What’s the story?

According to The Mirror, Rafa Benitez is the latest name to have been added to the list of candidates who could replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal. The Spaniard has been earning a lot of plaudits for the work he has done at Newcastle and the Arsenal board believes he is a suitable replacement for the Frenchman who might be leaving this summer.

The report says that Benitez will also ask Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to join him at the club. The English outlet adds that Arsenal have also identified Tuchel, Luis Enrique and Monaco’s Leonardo Jardim as viable candidates.

In case you didn’t know...

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Arsene Wenger’s future at Arsenal and this got more traction after Ian Wright revealed that the Arsenal boss is set to leave at the end of the season. Wenger has now been the figurehead at Arsenal for 21 years, however, the last 13 years have been tumultuous for the Gunners who have won just 2 FA Cups during that period.

The North London club last won the Premier League in 2003-04 and have failed to mount a proper title challenge since then. The Arsenal board has reportedly offered a new deal to the Frenchman but have drawn up a list of candidates to replace him in case Wenger refuses to put pen to paper.

The heart of the matter

The latest addition to this list is Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez who has been a much-loved figure at the Magpies. Benitez is an experienced manager and managed Liverpool for a long time. The Spaniard has also been an interim head at Chelsea and Real Madrid where he had a decent spell.

His appointment at Newcastle shocked the football community and even more so after he decided to stick with the club even after they got relegated that season. However, Newcastle have come back strongly and lead the Championship table with a 1 point lead over Brighton.

What next?

Arsene has come under fire for Arsenal’s recent performances

Arsene Wenger continues to be an area of concern which has divided Arsenal fans into two halves. Critics have pointed out to the fact that Wenger has failed to change with time but on the other hand, supporters have hailed the Frenchman for giving the club an identity in world football.

If Wenger does leave the club, the next manager will surely have a task at his hand since the Frenchman has been an integral reason for the stability of Arsenal as a football club.

Sportskeeda’s take

It will surely be the end of era if Arsene Wenger steps down as the manager of Arsenal. The Frenchman has been the manager of Gunners’ most golden generation.

Benitez’s exit will surely hurt Newcastle who have prospered under the manager. The Spaniard will also not want to pass up an opportunity to join a club of the stature of Arsenal. Nothing can be said at this moment, but a lot of it depends on how the season pans out for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger.