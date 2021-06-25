Raja Casablanca vs Pyramids prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederations Cup 2020-21 

Raja Casablanca and Pyramids will trade tackles in the second leg of their CAF Confederations Cup semifinal on Sunday.

The two sides could not be separated in the first leg, with a goalless draw leaving it all to play for in the return fixture.

Raja Casablanca followed up that continental draw with a 2-0 victory over Difaa El Jadidi in domestic action on Thursday. Soufiane Rahimi and Malongo Ngita scored second-half goals to help the Green Eagles pick up three points.

Pyramids have not been in action since their goalless draw on the continent last Sunday.

A place in the final against either Cotonsport or JS Kabylie, as well as a potential CAF Super Cup appearance, awaits the winner of this tie.

Raja Casablanca vs Pyramids Head-to-Head

Raja Casablanca won both fixtures of their group stage meetings by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0 to help them top Group D. The results were part of an incredible sequence that saw the Moroccan champions win all group games without conceding a single goal.

The two sides were once again paired in the semifinals and a goalless draw in the first leg left the tie open.

Pyramids have just one win from their last five matches while Raja have lost just one of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Raja Casablanca form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Pyramids form guide: D-L-D-W-L

Raja Casablanca vs Pyramids Team News

Raja Casablanca

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the three-time African champions.

Injuries: none

Suspension: none

Pyramids

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Raja Casablanca vs Pyramids Predicted XI

Raja Casablanca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anas Zniti (GK); Abdeljalil Jbira, Ilias Haddad, Marouane Hadhoudi, Abdelilah Madkour; Zakaria El Wardi, Omar Arjoune; Soufiane Rahimi, Fabrice Ngoma, Mahmoud Benhalib; Malongo Ngita

Pyramids Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Ahmed Al Shenawy (GK); Ahmed Fathy, Ahmed Samy, Ali Gabr; Nabil Dunga; Mahmoud Hamada, Eric Traore, Islam Issa, Abdalla El Said, Ibrahim Adel, Ramadan Sobhi

Raja Casablanca vs Pyramids Prediction

Raja Casablanca's success this term has been built on a rock-solid, almost impregnable defense and their backline is likely to come out top on home turf.

Pyramids have enough quality to trouble the hosts, but Raja's superior experience on the big stage could help spur them on to the final.

Prediction: Raja Casablanca 1-0 Pyramids

