Rakuten Cup: Barcelona 1-2 Chelsea - 5 Talking Points

Barcelona v Chelsea - Preseason Friendly

Barcelona kicked off their preseason campaign with a friendly fixture against Premier League side Chelsea at the Saitama Stadium 2002 in Japan.

Although without the services of regular first-teamers like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Arthur who have been given extended breaks owing to their exertions at the Copa America, Ernesto Valverde still had a strong enough squad at his disposal.

Marquee signing Antoine Griezmann got his first start for the Blaugrana, while regulars Ter Stegen, Jordi Alba and Pique complemented youngsters like Riqui Puig, Alex Collado and Oriol Busquets.

For his part, Frank Lampard deviated from his trend of trying out youngsters, as he started with a relatively full-strength squad, perhaps in deference to the quality of Barcelona.

As it happened, Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners with goals from Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley settling the contest while Ivan Rakitic grabbed a late consolation goal for the Catalans.

In this piece, we highlight five talking points from the match.

#1 Tammy Abraham stakes a huge claim

Tammy Abraham opened the scoring

It is no hidden secret that Chelsea can not sign players owing to their ban for breaching rules concerning transfers of young players.

In light of this, they would need every player currently at the club to step up, especially in attack.

Advertisement

This is more so considering that Alvaro Morata was sold to Atletico while Higuain's loan deal was not made permanent.

The only three senior recognized strikers in the current squad are Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi and Tammy Abraham.

Abraham spent the last three seasons on loan at three different clubs but impressed most at Aston Villa last term, where his 25 goals were the second-highest in the Championship and was one of the the propelling factors behind Villa's return to the Premier League.

His current manager had a close look at his abilities, having faced the 21-year-old three times last season while he was the manager of Derby County.

The Nigerian-born England Under-21 international scored in two of those three matches and Lampard would be hoping he can bring that form with him to Stamford Bridge.

Against Barcelona, Abraham was given a chance to impress from the start and despite missing a sitter on 24 minutes, he rose above that and maintained his composure, calmly taking the ball past Stegen off a Jorginho through ball and slotted into the net to put Chelsea ahead.

He was substituted on the hour mark for Kennedy, and despite not seeing much of the ball, he made the most of the chances he got.

1 / 5 NEXT