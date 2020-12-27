Ranking the 10 best players in Ligue 1 this year (2020)

Ligue 1 was one of the first leagues to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. As this tumultuous year winds down, the importance of football, and sport in general, has been realized by most people across the world. As the pandemic left people confined to their homes, football coming back offered some reprieve from the terrible year that was 2020.

France was one of the countries that was ravaged by the virus, which lead to the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season being cut short and the title being handed to PSG, who were top of the table at the time. This season, however, the French champions find themselves in a proper title race, as Lille and Lyon have emerged as the two early contenders for PSG's crown. The Parisians currently sit third in the Ligue 1 table, one point behind Lyon and Lille.

Ligue 1 has always produced superstars, from the likes of Thierry Henry and Ronaldinho to more recent players like Eden Hazard. Also, the spending power of a club like PSG has attracted some of the world's biggest names to France, and this has only increased the overall quality of the French league.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the10 best Ligue 1 players in 2020.

#10 Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Eduardo Camavinga in action for Rennes

Eduardo Camavinga announced himself to the footballing world last season. The young French midfielder truly broke out as one of the future superstars of world football with his performances for Rennes.

Camavinga, who turned 18 in November, was an integral part of a Rennes side that finished third in Ligue 1 last season to qualify for the Champions League and has only improved with every game he's played. The midfielder became the youngest player and goal-scorer for the French national team in over a century with a goal earlier this year.

Camavinga has shown skill and technique on the ball which has drawn comparisons to the likes of Paul Pogba and Patrick Vieira. The midfielder has become one of Rennes' most vital players, pulling strings in the middle of the park and carrying the ball forward with his excellent dribbling abilities.

One can expect a big club to attempt to buy Camavinga soon, as the sky looks to be the limit for the French prodigy.

#9 Moussa Dembele (Lyon)

Moussa Dembele was on fire for Lyon last season

Moussa Dembele enjoyed a terrific campaign in the 2019-20 season. The French striker was one of the standout players in a Lyon side that underperformed domestically, finishing 7th in Ligue 1.

Dembele finished the season as Lyon's top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions, finding the net 16 times in Ligue 1. He also famously netted a brace in the Champions League quarter-finals to knock Manchester City out of the competition.

Dembele has had a slow start to this season, having come off the bench for the majority of his appearances. The French striker also recently broke his arm in training which will keep him sidelined for the foreseeable future.