Ranking the 10 best players in Serie A this year (2021)

Italy's triumph at Euro 2020 depicted Serie A in a new light, one that it had not been in a long time. The Italian Serie A was widely regarded as a defensive league due to the sturdy defensive set-ups employed by teams in the league. Under Roberto Mancini at Euro 2020, the Italians played a free-flowing possession-based style.

In recent years, Serie A has seen the growth of a number of attack-minded coaches, and this has brought a more expansive style of play to the league.

In 2021, for the first time in nine years, a club not named Juventus won the league title in Italy after Antonio Conte inspired his Internazionale side to the Scudetto.

A good number of players performed excellently in Serie A in 2021, and here is our list of the ten best players in Serie A in 2021.

#10 Stefan De Vrij

Hellas Verona FC v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Inter Milan defender Stefan De Vrij made 34 Serie A appearances for the club in 2021. The Dutch centre-back was a regular for Antonio Conte's title-winning Nerazzurri side and has been just as important to Conte's successor Simone Inzaghi.

TEAMtalk



Inter Milan centre-half Stefan De Vrij has been linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

In his Serie A appearances this year, the defender has helped his side keep 15 clean sheets. The 29-year-old makes an immense difference for Inter Milan whenever he plays with his intelligent reading of the game.

#9 Nicolo Barella

FC Internazionale v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

Nicolo Barella recently signed a bumper contract with Inter Milan and has been confirmed as the club's next captain for the 2022-23 season. Much of the work to earn such trust from the club was done this year in Serie A. The Italian midfielder has been ever-present for Inter Milan in 2021, racking up 39 appearances. The 24-year-old contributed three goals and ten assists for Inter Milan over the course of the year.

Nominees for 2021 Italian golden Ball award



-Barella

-Insigne

-Chiesa

Nominees for 2021 Italian golden Ball award-Barella-Insigne-Chiesa-Donnarumma

Barella was one of the stars for Italy at Euro 2020 where he played in all but one of the matches for the victorious Italian side, scoring once and assisting two goals.

#8 Federico Chiesa

Juventus v Atalanta BC - Serie A

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa had an impressive year in 2021 for club and country. The youngster had a rapid rise to stardom playing for Juventus, for whom he made 33 Serie A appearances in 2021. He became one of the most important players for the Bianconeri, contributing eight goals and six assists in Serie A.

Italian Football TV



🥈 Nicolo Barella

Federico Chiesa has been voted winner of the Pallone Azzurro 🇮🇹🔝 🥈 Nicolo Barella🥉 Leonardo Spinazzola

Chiesa also played a starring role for Italy at Euro 2020 as he played in every match and scored two crucial goals as they went on to win the title.

