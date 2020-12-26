Ranking the 10 best Premier League midfielders in 2020

The Premier League has never had any shortage for quality midfielders and today we take a look at the very best currently plying their trade in England.

The English top-flight has been and is still home to some of the finest playmakers in the game. In the high-intensity game that we see in the Premier League, midfielders are often forced to think and execute in quick fashion.

All the top clubs in the Premier League have some excellent midfielders on their payrolls. There are creative ones and defensive minded ones in equal measure. With more teams playing different styles of an expansive version of football, the role of midfielers as the connecting line between defence and attack has become even more prominent.

On that note, let's take a look at 10 of the best midfielders in the year 2020.

#10 N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante was the arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world when he won back to back Premier League titles with Leicester City and Chelsea. He also won the FIFA World Cup playing in a double pivot alongside Paul Pogba for France as a holding defensive minded midfielder.

The managerial changes at Chelsea has perhaps not affected many players as much as it has Kante. Kante was deployed in a more advanced role under Sarri and even Frank Lampard likes to play him more as a no.6 than a proper defensive midfielder.

Though Kante has taken his time, he has grown into the new role and has been doing pretty well there. That he has started all of Chelsea's 14 games so far this season is a testament to how much he has improved.

#9 Rodrigo

Rodrigo's entry into the Manchester City setup has had a telling effect on how easily they transition into attack. It's difficult to find another midfielder who dominates possession as much as Rodri.

The 24-year-old made the most number of passes in the 2019-20 season and was the player with the most number of touches on the ball as well. He is an excellent passer of the ball and averages 70 passes per game and completes more than 90% of attempted passes.

Rodri's passing range is incredible and he keeps playing some lovely diagonal long balls into the flanks.

#8 Mason Mount

The 21-year-old was the poster boy for Frank Lampard's resurgent Chelsea side that eventually made it to the top four last season. Lampard relied heavily on his youngsters and Mason Mount stepped up and delivered from the get-go to settle some early season nerves.

He was a maintstay in Chelsea's starting XI and started 32 matches in the Premier League and came off the bench on five occasions as well. He scored seven goals and provided five assists from attacking midfield.

He continues to create opportunities and do well for his side and already has a goal and three assists to his name from across 13 appearances in the Premier League. Mason Mount's exploits have seen him earn a call-up to the international side as well.

