Ranking the 10 best Premier League midfielders this year (2021)

The Premier League saw a brilliant performance from Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay last night as they beat Burnley 3-1 at Old Trafford. The Scotsman scored a stunning goal and was involved in helping Cristiano Ronaldo score one against the Clarets.

This goes to show how much a midfielder can influence a game in the Premier League. It only gets better when the midfield player can contribute on a regular basis.

Premier League midfielders have been stunning in 2021

This year there have been some unbelievable performances from Premier League midfielders. Irrespective of age, experience and the opposition, the quality shown by these players has been top-class.

Courtesy of their performances, the Premier League was more entertaining in 2021. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top midfielders in the league this calendar year.

#10 Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

Newcastle United v Leicester City - Premier League

The 24-year old has been a vital player for Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers. With his vision and exquisite passing range, Youri Tielemans is quite good at creating from midfield.

He made the fourth-highest number of passes (212) last season in the Premier League. Over time, Tielemans has become very effective with his tackling. Last season, he contributed in 10 goals. With seven goal contributions to his name in the 2021-22 campaign, the Belgian midfielder remains an interesting player to watch.

#9 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

It was rumored in the summer transfer window that Bernardo Silva might opt to leave Manchester City citing game-time issues. Luckily, nothing materialized and things have drastically changed for the Portuguese this season.

Bernardo Silva has scored seven goals in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign. Dribbling past players 42 times this season, he's the third best player in doing that. His ability to carry the ball with speed and be creative at the same time has proved to be a blessing for Pep Guardiola.

The Portuguese midfielder has been very lively in midfield and has done well with his high work-rate. Bernardo Silva has surely merited a place in the starting XI this season and will be looking to continue with the same form in 2022.

#8 Jorginho (Chelsea)

Jorginho for Chelsea v Everton - Premier League

The Italian midfielder has had a superb year. After winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea last season, Jorginho went on to win Euro 2020 with Italy.

Squawka Football @Squawka Jorginho in the Premier League in 2021:



◎ 10 penalties taken

◉ 10 penalties scored



A record-breaking year from the spot. 💯 Jorginho in the Premier League in 2021:◎ 10 penalties taken◉ 10 penalties scoredA record-breaking year from the spot. 💯 https://t.co/FaNLBN6WuT

His form in the Premier League has been great too. Jorginho scored seven goals last season and has already scored seven goals in the league in just 17 matches. All of these goals have come through penalties. Besides that, his composure and incisive passing have been quite helpful to the Blues in 2021.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar