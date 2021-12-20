Ranking the 10 clubs with most red cards in football since 2000

There can rarely be a greater handicap for a team during a football match than having a player get sent off. Red cards can severely hamper any team's plans and massively disrupt the flow of the game. In many cases, red cards are given directly to a player for serious offenses when they violate the game's laws.

There can be several instances where players receive red cards. Aside from direct red cards, a player getting two yellow cards in the same game is considered an equivalent of a red card. The players who get sent off not only have to sit out the remaining game, the team has to play with one man less.

Some teams stand out on the list for the highest accumulated red cards since the turn of the new millennium. Interestingly enough, La Liga and Serie A dominate the list, which is not surprising. Italian Serie A has a reputation for being a more physical and aggressive league.

On that note, let's take a look at the 10 teams with the highest number of red cards since 2000.

#10 AC Milan

AC Milan player sent off (Image via Forza Italian Football)

AC Milan has been one of the most dominant names in Italian football. The club, based in Milan, has been a European powerhouse, winning seven Champions League titles, several Serie A titles and other domestic trophies. They have employed some of the biggest names in world football like Kaka and Andriy Shevchenko, among others.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤬 There has been a red card in five of the last six matches between AC Milan and Torino at Olimpico Grande Torino, with Milan picking up five of those



😎 Cool heads needed tonight with a place in the top four at stake 🤬 There has been a red card in five of the last six matches between AC Milan and Torino at Olimpico Grande Torino, with Milan picking up five of those 😎 Cool heads needed tonight with a place in the top four at stake https://t.co/nGquxCuakr

However, the last decade has been hard for the club from Milan. Their last league title came in 2011, and their might has diminished greatly. While that may be the more worrying element, AC Milan has seen the 10th-most red cards among teams from the big five leagues. Since 2000, AC Milan has received 138 red cards across the league and all major competitions combined.

#9 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Younger football fans today might not be aware of the glorious past of Athletic Bilbao. The Basque-based club has a rich legacy for winning major domestic honors over the last century. Their golden patch was before the second world war era when Bilbao contested the league and the Copa del Rey. Sadly for them, the dominance has largely faded in the modern era.

Wazzarian @FataiAyorinde @femophantom Na 10 red cards self, Athletic Bilbao collected red card too @femophantom Na 10 red cards self, Athletic Bilbao collected red card too

Athletic Bilbao shares the 10th spot on this list with AC Milan as the club has received 138 red cards as well. Despite their diminishing stature in recent times, Athletic Bilbao surprised many by winning the Spanish Super Cup in 2020-21.

#8 Udinese

Udinese v AC Milan - Serie A

Udinese Calcio has completed 100 years in existence as a football club. The club has seen everything from nearly winning a historic Scudetto to being relegated due to being part of a betting scandal. Many fans find Udinese synonymous with forward Antonio Di Natale, who has been an iconic figure for the club.

Anthony Lopopolo @sportscaddy Disgusting tackle on De Sciglio from Udinese's De Paul. Cannot understand how this is not a red card. Disgusting tackle on De Sciglio from Udinese's De Paul. Cannot understand how this is not a red card. https://t.co/4KXIw6X0oO

Sadly for Udinese, points and respectable positions have been short. With 139 cards across all competitions, Udinese is 8th on the list.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh