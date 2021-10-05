Ranking the 10 largest stadiums in the Premier League currently

Football is a game made for and by the fans, a fact we found out ever so cruelly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic when football was confined to games behind closed doors. The electric atmosphere and rousing voices of the fans were dearly missed, as football games resembled eerily staged practice games in silence.

The 2021-22 Premier League season has seen a return to close to full capacity, capturing the excitement, sound and sight of a live audience. From the holy grounds of Anfield, to St. James' Park and Stamford Bridge, here's a look at the top 10 largest Premier League stadiums by capacity:

#10 Everton | Goodison Park, 39,572

Everton v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Goodison Park has historically been defined as England's first ever major football-specific stadium. The blue half of Merseyside has called this stadium at the heart of Liverpool "home", since 1892. Even more interestingly, modern day Liverpool FC was born out of infighting and politics regarding Goodison Park.

Everton's history has seen the stadium evolve and adapt to the demands of spectator capacity and safety regulations. Goodison is also famous for being the first ever ground to have undersoil heating in 1958 to overcome the rock hard conditions of the English winter.

#9 Chelsea | Stamford Bridge, 41,631

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League

The history of Stamford Bridge, located in South West London, predates the birth of its occupants, Chelsea Football Club.

First opened in 1877 and used by the London Athletic Club, Chelsea FC was formed in 1905 and have been occupants for well beyond a century. In its heyday, Stamford Bridge could hold close to 100,000 standing spectators, having been designed by Archibald Leitch. Leitch was also the man responsible for Craven Cottage and Hampden Park.

The 1970s plans for redevelopment and increased seating capacity almost put the club in bankruptcy, having been a costly and arduous affair. The modern iteration of Stamford Bridge has coincided with the club's rejuvented success and global rise to popularity. The naming rights of the ground, pitch and turnstiles are owned by the Chelsea Pitch Owners Association, a fan-owned organization that preserves the integrity of the historic ground.

