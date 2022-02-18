Ranking 10 players with most number of assists in Champions League knockout stages

The UEFA Champions League has seen some of the most creative players perform at the very top level since the competition's inception. Scoring goals remains the most pivotal task in the game, but playmakers are just as important in the game.

The Champions League has had some incredible playmakers

However, bagging assists or creating chances against lesser teams is not as challenging as creating against the best. So while several players do produce multiple chances in group stage games, the knockout platform is where it really matters.

As they say, "the tough get going when the going gets tough." Some players have tapped their creative genius more than others in the Champions League over the years.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Top 10 players with the most assists in the Champions League knockout stages.

#6 Robert Lewandowski & Angel Di Maria

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the best players in European football over the last half a decade. His slick movement, quick interplay and efficient finishing abilities have turned him into a real handful for defenders.

However, his creative talents are underrated as he does have an eye for an assist too. So far, the Polish international has managed 12 assists in the knockout stages of the Champions League. That tally could increase this season if he helps Bayern Munich bulldoze past Red Bull Salzburg in the Round of 16.

Impact. Robert Lewandowski has the highest G+A per game in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages (out of every player in the top 10 most G+A in the UCL KO’s)41 appearances 🏟26 goals12 assists0.927 G+A per gameImpact. Robert Lewandowski has the highest G+A per game in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages (out of every player in the top 10 most G+A in the UCL KO’s)41 appearances 🏟26 goals ⚽️12 assists 🅰️0.927 G+A per gameImpact. https://t.co/SuUdwHlId9

Angel di Maria is one of the most talented playmakers of his generation and was an innate chance creator during his Real Madrid days. His time at Manchester United was short-lived but became effective soon after joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2015.

The Argentinian has played with some of the best at the French club but has arguably been the most effective when it has really mattered. The Ligue 1 giants have always had incredible goal-scorers but Di Maria has been a creative influx in the side. The South American ace has 12 assists in the knockout stages. He could get higher up on the list if he continues to be effective in the big games.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Angel Di Maria is the first PSG player to score and assist in a UCL KO stage game since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016 Angel Di Maria is the first PSG player to score and assist in a UCL KO stage game since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016 👏 https://t.co/1GuVHcdv0E

For starters, he could help PSG edge past his former club, Real Madrid, in the Round of 16 of this year's competition.

#5 Zinedine Zidane

2014 FIFA World Cup Final Draw - Previews

Zinedine Zidane was one of a kind and one of the most gifted players of all time. The playmaker was able to single-handedly turn the tide of the game and often came through for his side.

#UCL Zidane's Champions League semi-final playing recordPlayed: 10Wins: 5Draws: 2Losses: 3Goals: 4Assists: 6 Zidane's Champions League semi-final playing recordPlayed: 10Wins: 5Draws: 2Losses: 3Goals: 4Assists: 6#UCL 🏆 https://t.co/tvd6Y9Mok7

A generational talent, the Frenchman was sensational at Juventus and was equally mesmerizing for Real Madrid. His volley in Madrid's 2002 Champions League final triumph remains a memory in the minds of most fans, thereby depicting his innate abilities.

However, what few remember is his ingenious ability to create chances from deep or in tight spaces. He would come alive in the knockout stages of the UCL and it is no wonder he has 13 assists to his name.

The 1998 World Cup winner is certainly a big-game player and as we all know now, a top manager too.

#4 Lionel Messi, Xavi & Dani Alves

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi is certainly part of the creme de la creme of football. It is all thanks to his iconic performances in the biggest games over the last 15 years. The Argentinian's natural talent, coupled with immense hard work has made him one of the greatest players of all time.

He has won four Champions League trophies so far and is a massive knockout stage player. However, he has failed to replicate the same in recent years. Regardless, his goal-scoring prowess has slightly overshadowed his knack for creating goals.

Messi has 14 assists in the Champions League knockout games. He could increase this tally if he helps PSG progress past the Round of 16 stage this term.

Is another Camp Nou masterclass in the offing? Lionel Messi, King of the Camp NouHe's been involved in 11 goals in his last five UCL home knockout matches (8 goals & 3 assists), netting a brace in four of those gamesIs another Camp Nou masterclass in the offing? Lionel Messi, King of the Camp Nou 👑He's been involved in 11 goals in his last five UCL home knockout matches (8 goals & 3 assists), netting a brace in four of those games 👏Is another Camp Nou masterclass in the offing? https://t.co/KxEczWHozD

Xavi Hernandez, the current Barcelona manager and a former teammate of Messi, is arguably the greatest midfielder in La Liga history. The Spaniard always had the ability to create chances but he would often step up in big games for the Blaugrana side.

He could control the tempo of the game and slip in passes or hit incredible long-range passes effortlessly. In doing so, he managed 14 assists in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

#UCL @FCBarcelona 🗣️Leo Messi: "He is the best player in the history of Spanish football."Assist in 2009 finalAssist in 2011 finalHappy birthday, Xavi Hernández! 🗣️Leo Messi: "He is the best player in the history of Spanish football."🅰️ Assist in 2009 final 👌 🅰️ Assist in 2011 final 👏🎁🎂 Happy birthday, Xavi Hernández! 🎂🎁#UCL @FCBarcelona https://t.co/1pP1PWeI9Q

Dani Alves, a former teammate of the aforementioned duo, re-signed for Barcelona last summer and is currently playing under Xavi. He is arguably the most decorated defender of all time, thanks to his first stint at Barcelona and a couple of seasons with Juventus and PSG.

One of the best right-backs of all time, the Brazilian was an exceptional defender and was equally good going forward. He could provide pinpoint crosses and even attempt unbelievable through balls to his teammates. All of that led to the full-back garnering 14 assists in the Champions League knockout stages.

He could increase this number by ensuring UCL qualification for the Nou Camp outfit next season.

