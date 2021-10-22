Ranking the 10 teams with most goals in Premier League history

The Premier League has been in existence for almost three decades. During this period, fifty different teams have graced the competition, with six of them featuring in every season of the Premier League since its inception.

Arguably the most competitive football league in the world, the Premier League is also the richest of them all. Over the years, a plethora of world-class players and successful managers have graced the competition.

Seven different teams have won the Premier League, with Liverpool (2020) the latest team to do so. Unsurprisingly, most of these teams feature among the top-scoring teams in the competition.

On that note, here's a look at the ten teams with the most Premier League goals after the eighth matchday of the ongoing 2021-22 season. Without further ado, let's get started:

Note: All stats as per Playermakerstats unless mentioned otherwise.

#10 West Ham United - 1190

West Ham United have been regulars in the Premier League.

West Ham United have been regulars in the Premier League since the 2012-13 season. They have spent only three seasons outside the Premier League since the competition's inception.

The Hammers have never finished in the top four in the Premier League, though, with their best finish of fifth coming in 1998-99. However, they had their best finish in the competition in nearly two decades last season, finishing above the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in sixth place.

They have generally struggled for goals in the Premier League, scoring 50 goals in a season on only six occasions. However, they scored 62 league goals last season, with Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek netting ten times apiece.

#9 Aston Villa - 1225

Aston Villa are playing their 27th season in the Premier League.

Aston Villa were regulars in the Premier League until the 2015-16 campaign when they finished bottom and were regulated.

Three years later, Villa returned to the English top flight. However, they barely escaped relegation, finishing just a place above the relegation zone. Last season, they fared better and finished 11th, in the relative safety of mid-table.

Villa's best finish of second in the Premier League came during the competition's inaugural edition in 1992-93. In recent seasons, they have struggled for goals. Last season, they scored 50 league goals for the first time since 2009-10, when they finished sixth.

#8 Newcastle United - 1343

Newcastle United are winless in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle United, just like West Ham and Aston Villa, have missed just three seasons of the competition since its inception. Since two successive second-place finishes in the 1990s, Newcastle have mostly finished in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

After a 10th-place and successive 13th-place finishes since their Premier League return in 2017-18, Newcastle are in the relegation zone right now. That's because after eight games, they are one of three teams without a single win this season.

There is renewed optimism among Magpies fans about a turnaround in the club's fortunes after the club's recent takeover by a Saudi-led consortium.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Premier League club Newcastle has been acquired by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund for $400 million.With $500 billion in assets, Newcastle's new owners have more money than all the other premier league clubs combined.The fans seem pretty happy.

Premier League club Newcastle has been acquired by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund for $400 million.With $500 billion in assets, Newcastle's new owners have more money than all the other premier league clubs combined.The fans seem pretty happy.

https://t.co/SXyvt0bOGr

However, they'll need to score more goals than they concede to stay up in the top flight. Since 2011-12, Newcastle have not scored 50 goals in a Premier League season.

#7 Everton - 1461

Everton have never endured relegation from the Premier League.

Everton are one of six teams that have never endured relegation from the Premier League. But they are not one of the seven teams to have won a title in the Premier League era. In fact, the Toffees' last league success was in 1987, five years before the Premier League era commenced.

During this period, Everton have recorded a best finish of fourth in 2004-05. They have largely finished in the top half of the league table, doing so four times in the last five campaigns.

Despite their lack of league success, Everton have had some good players like Wayne Rooney, Romelu Lukaku and Richarlison play for them over the years. The Toffees look good for another top-ten finish this season, occupying eighth place after eight games.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra