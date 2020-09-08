Ranking the 2019-20 PFA Player of the Year nominees

The 2019-20 Premier League season is sure to go down in history as the most unforgettable campaign in the modern era. The coronavirus pandemic led to the disruption of the world's most-watched league for nearly four months, as football resumed in June behind closed doors.

Weeks after the conclusion of the season, the nominees for the PFA Player of the Year award have finally been announced. Widely regarded as the most prized individual accolade in English football, the winner is set to be announced later today, with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk the current holder of the award.

The Dutchman has been nominated once again and is looking to become the first player since Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award in successive seasons. Van Dijk has been joined by Liverpool teammates Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Manchester City stars Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling complete the list of nominees.

Alexander-Arnold, who is widely regarded as one of the most exciting players in world football, has also been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Season award.

As we edge closer to finding out the winner of the prize for the 2019-20 season, here are the nominees ranked in the increasing order of their likelihood of winning the award.

#6 Raheem Sterling | Manchester City

Raheem Sterling was in stunning form post lockdown

Raheem Sterling's nomination came as a bit of a surprise, as he went three months without a goal and only began scoring freely post lockdown. Nevertheless, the Englishman enjoyed another productive season for Manchester City and notched up outstanding numbers as a wide player.

Pep Guardiola and co surrendered the league title to Liverpool, but Sterling is one of few players who can leave with his head held high. The mercurial Englishman recorded 20 goals and a solitary assist in 30 Premier League games, as Manchester City finished second in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has improved leaps and bounds under the tutelage of Guardiola, but the fact of the matter remains that there are more deserving candidates for the award this year.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold broke his own Premier League assists record

Trent Alexander-Arnold has quickly established himself as one of the biggest matchwinners in world football, with the young Scouser enjoying yet another stunning season with the Reds.

A vital cog of Jurgen Klopp's star-studded team, the Englishman was the creative hub of a Liverpool side that dominated the 2019-20 Premier League season from start to finish.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best crossers of the ball and is an expert when it comes to set pieces, having drawn comparisons with compatriot David Beckham for his style of play. The 21-year-old turned out 35 times in the Premier League for Liverpool and finished the season with a stunning tally of four goals and 13 assists, as the Reds were crowned Champions of England for the first time in over 30 years.

