Ranking 3 lesser-known players who are having a strong start to the 2023-24 season in Europe

For most people, Europe’s most in-form players would be the likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland. However, if one scratches beneath the surface, plenty of unknown players can be found who are also having a similarly spectacular season.

Players such as Bellingham, Haaland, or Kane deserve the attention they get. After all, they are playing for some of the biggest clubs in Europe and are meeting all expectations. Consequently, many players, primarily those who are playing in smaller clubs, never get the attention they deserve.

It is difficult to focus on these smaller clubs in Europe as social media gets flooded with news surrounding superstar players across the best clubs. For instance, many people might be unaware of the fact that Europe’s top scorer is a player who has never scored more than 15 league goals in his entire career.

So, without any further ado, let’s look at three lesser-known players who are tearing it up in Europe right now:

#3. Santiago Gimenez

Santiago Gimenez was crucial to Feyenoord's Eredivisie title win last season.

Santiago Gimenez had his breakthrough during Feyenoord’s Eredivisie title-winning last season. The Mexican went on to score 15 goals in 32 league outings, including a goal in a 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles to secure the title. He was also the top scorer for Feyenoord as they secured their first league title in six years.

However, doubts about his ability to be consistent have been quashed this season. The Mexican has started this season in tremendous form, scoring 12 times and assisting twice in just eight games. He is the sole reason why PSV are not the highest-scoring team in the Eredivisie despite winning all eight of their games.

The Mexican has simply exploded into a much better player this season. His runs behind the defense, variety in finishing, and link-up play have caught the eye. Besides, his ability to handle the big game pressure has also been praised after his hat-trick secured a 4-0 win away to Ajax.

If not for Eredivisie’s low UEFA coefficient, he could have been in contention for the European Golden Boot this season. Nevertheless, the Mexican is poised to have a tremendous season, and it will be difficult for Feyenoord to keep him away from Europe’s biggest clubs.

#2. Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy is currently leading the European Golden Boot race.

Last season, Bundesliga strikers weren't the most prolific in Europe. The departures of both Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland resulted in a decline in star quality in the league. However, this season has been a completely different story in the German Bundesliga.

While the arrival of Harry Kane has certainly improved the star quotient in the league, Victor Boniface has also drawn plenty of praise for Bayer Leverkusen’s rise to the top of the Bundesliga standings. But still, both players find themselves trailing VFB Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy.

In fact, Guirassy is leading the European Golden Boot race at the moment. The Guinea International has scored a freakish 13 goals in seven appearances for Stuttgart.

Die Roten are second in the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern and look prime to finish in European spots. Ironically, this was the same side that navigated a relegation playoff to reach the German top flight this season.

Guirassy has already matched his best-ever tally for club and country in eight games this season. He has scored 14 goals in all competitions, and his numbers could turn out to be a big surprise come the end of the season.

While he is unlikely to retain his current strike rate, his ability to press from the front, drop deep, and link up play could be pivotal for Die Roten. The competition for the top-four places will be fierce in the Bundesliga. And if Guirassy keeps his form intact, Stuttgart could qualify for their first-ever Champions League campaign.

#1. Victor Boniface

Victor Boniface has taken the Bundesliga by storm.

While Xabi Alonso has rightly been credited for the rapid rise of Bayer Leverkusen as a force in the Bundesliga, he is not the only one leading from the front. While he has been ably supported by settled squad members like Exequiel Palacios, Florian Wirtz, and Jeremie Frimpong, Victor Boniface’s addition has propelled them into league title contenders.

The striker, who was at Union Saint-Gilloise last season and had played only close to 100 top-flight games in Europe, took no time adjusting to a new club. Leverkusen’s €20m investment has paid rich dividends thus far as Boniface has scored nine goals in only 10 games.

While comparisons with compatriot Victor Osimhen are undeniable, Boniface is stamping his authority in his own way. His style is quite similar to Robert Lewandowski, who terrorized Bundesliga defenses for years with strong off-the-ball movement, finishing skills, and hold-up play.

While Leverkusen was initially expected to push for top-four places, they are the biggest threat to Bayern’s dominance over the Bundesliga, ahead of RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund. And Boniface would be key to their title push in his first season in Europe’s top five leagues.