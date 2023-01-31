Ranking 4 best defensive midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues (January 2023)

Defensive midfielders have traditionally been tasked with the job of protecting their backline and thwarting opposition attacks. However, as with any other position in modern-day football, the role has evolved. Pivots are often more than just an aggressor in the middle of the park these days and are much more involved in the build-up play and other attacking phases.

While players like Casemiro embody the traditional role of defensive midfielders — steely, hard-tackling enforcers — others like Rodri have excelled at the base of a possession-based system, linking the defense with the rest of the team.

The 2022-23 campaign has seen the emergence of several outstanding defensive midfielders. As such, this article will look at the four best defensive midfielders in Europe right now.

Ranking 4 best defensive midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues

#4 Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Bruno Guimaraes is arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League, with his presence in midfield helping Newcastle United maintain the best defensive record in England.

The Magpies have conceded just 11 goals in 20 games so far this season, keeping 12 clean sheets along the way.

According to Squawka, Guimaraes has won 60% of his aerial duels, while also registering 39 tackles and 21 interceptions in the league this season. His dribbling ability is highlighted in his 54.05% take-ons completion rate, while three goals and three assists underline his contributions in attack.

The 25-year-old remains a key player for Eddie Howe and it will be fascinating to see if his presence will help his team in securing a top-four spot in the Premier League this season.

#3 Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)

Sofyan Amrabat was pivotal in Morocco's fairytale run to the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and his impressive performances in recent times have put him on the radar of a number of big clubs.

Although Fiorentina are languishing at 12th in the Serie A table, Amrabat has been one of the few bright sparks for the club. The 26-year-old's ability on the ball is evident in his pass accuracy of 90.16% and a 54.55% take-on completion rate.

He has also registered 14 interceptions and eight clearances for the Florence-based outfit, providing a robust presence in midfield.

#2 Rodri (Manchester City)

Rodri has been touted as the heir to Sergio Busquets' throne and the Spaniard is living up to the billing in his unique role under master tactician Pep Guardiola.

He is arguably the most crucial component in Manchester City's build-up play, having the highest touches (1,977) in the league, while also maintaining a passing accuracy of 91.41%. He has contributed four assists and has scored one goal in the league so far this campaign.

Rodri has been a master at both keeping the ball - losing possession just 179 times - and getting it back from opponents - 177 ball recoveries. He also boasts 21 interceptions and nine blocks, exemplifying his defensive prowess.

#1 Casemiro (Manchester United)

Casemiro is arguably the best and one of the most in-form defensive midfielders in the world currently and his presence has transformed Manchester United this season.

The Brazilian has added some much-needed steel to the Red Devils' midfield, making 54 tackles and registering an aerial duel success rate of 65.91% so far in the league. He has also made 35 clearances and 25 interceptions.

The 30-year-old has also been efficient in closing down little pockets of space in midfield, helping create a water-tight defensive unit.

Casemiro has also scored two goals and registered three assists and will be key if Erik ten Hag's side are to win any silverware and secure Champions League football for next season.

