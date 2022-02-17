Ranking 4 players to have won FIFA World Cup, Champions League, Club World Cup and Premier League

There has been no shortage of brilliant footballers in the Premier League who have amazed the crowds with their performances over the years. But great performances don't always add to plenty of trophies as many big names have shown. Then there are those who have won the Premier League and other major honors for their clubs and country.

N'Golo Kante entered the very elite list earlier this month after Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup. The Frenchman joins a special group of footballers who have won the English league, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup.

Along with these major honors, the following four names, including Kante, have also won the FIFA World Cup for their respective nations.

#4 Pedro

Pedro won the Premier League at Chelsea

Pedro's name may not be recalled back as quickly by Barcelona fans as some of the more famous names, but he was part of their golden generation. The Spaniard always had the talent while coming up through their academy and was fast-tracked to the first team in 2008-09. He won the treble with Barcelona that season, securing a Champions League title.

This success was followed by a FIFA World Cup with Spain in 2010. But the creative winger's hit performances didn't stop there. Pedro won both the Champions League and the Club World Cup with Barcelona.

After his move to Chelsea in 2015, Pedro got a taste of the Premier League. The Spaniard settled in quite quickly and adjusted well to become an important member of Antonio Conte's squad. Pedro added another major trophy to his already glittering cabinet when Chelsea won the Premier League in 2017.

#3 Gerard Pique

Pique has won many trophies at Barcelona

Barcelona and Spanish centre-back Gerard Pique is an interesting name on this list. His four successes are equally split between the two clubs he has played for in his career. Pique went to Manchester United from Barcelona's academy as a teenager but he failed to break into the first team.

However, he made sufficient appearances in the Premier League and the Champions League to earn a medal in each.

He decided to return to Barcelona and quickly established himself as a key player for the club. He missed the chance to add a Club World Cup medal at the English club, having left United.

Pique's Club World Cup win ultimately came down to his years as a Barcelona player. He also won the FIFA World Cup with Spain in 2010.

He managed to add two more Champions League trophies and a couple of Club World Cup trophies.

