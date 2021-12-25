Ranking the 5 best Argentine players this year (2021)

Argentina have a rich footballing history, having won a record-equalling 15 Copa Americas and two FIFA World Cup titles. One of those titles came this year as the Albiceleste ended a near three-decade-long drought for a major title.

Like their arch-rivals Brazil and a few other countries, Argentina have many talented players plying their trade across the globe, especially in Europe's major leagues.

Some of them have been solid performers this year, winning titles with club and country. On that note, here's a look at the top five Argentine players thus far in 2021:

#5 Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur/Argentina)

Cristian Romero has been one of the standout Argentine players for club and country this year.

After a breakout campaign with Atalanta, the right-back reportedly 'ignored' Barcelona to arrive at Tottenham Hotspur. It may be early days into his stint with the Premier League club, but Romero has already made 13 appearances across competitions.

Having only made his Argentina debut this year, the 23-year-old started three games in the Albiceleste's victorious Copa America 2021 campaign. That included the final, which Argentina won 1-0. In fact, they also won the two other games Romero featured in by the same margin.

Romero then played a key role as Argentina sealed their berth in the quadrennial tournament next summer with a few games to spare.

#4 Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid/Argentina)

FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Rodrigo De Paul was undoubtedly one of the stars in Argentina's triumphant Copa America 2021 campaign. He literally put his body on the line, and produced the assist for Angel Di Maria as La Albiceleste ended their 28-year international title drought.

However, the combative central midfielder had enjoyed a fabulous five-season stint with Udinese. That forced Atletico Madrid to land De Paul in their ranks this summer. His performance at Copa America, especially in the final, was the icing on the cake. De Paul featured in all but one game in the continental competition.

Either side of his Copa exploits, the 27-year-old played 13 games in Argentina's successful FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification campaign.

De Paul has also hit the ground running at his new club, making 23 appearances across competitions already. The Argentine couldn't have scored his first goal for the Rojiblancos at a more opportune moment. De Paul was one of the scorers as Diego Simeone's men won at Porto on Matchday 6 to qualify for the Champions League Round of 16.

Earlier, De Paul closed his final campaign with Udinese with nine goals and 11 assists across competitions.

