Ranking the 5 best Belgian players this year (2021)

The script didn't change much for Belgian players in 2021. Hugely impressive for their club teams, Belgium's golden generation couldn't make it count at yet another major international tournament, though.

After dumping Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal out of Euro 2020, Belgium went out on a whimper against eventual winners Italy in the quarter-finals. Time is running out for the most talented squad in Belgian history.

Belgian stars led their club teams to glory in 2021

Despite the familiar failures in the international arena, the plot didn't deviate at club level.

The champions of Spain, England and Italy's domestic leagues all benefited from vital contributions from Belgian star players. They now have arguably their last chance of winning an international trophy at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On that note, here's a look at the five best Belgian players in 2021.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne was one of many Belgians to win a league title in 2021.

Kevin De Bruyne just about sneaks onto our list after an injury-hit year. The Manchester City talisman's troubles in 2021 began after Antonio Rudiger crashed into the Belgian in the Champions League final.

That led to an early substitution. De Bruyne suffered a fractured nose and eye socket as a result. The injury also caused the midfielder to miss the start of Euro 2020.

Kevin De Bruyne @DeBruyneKev Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back Hi guys just got back from the hospital. My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back

His return didn't last long, though, as De Bruyne was at the receiving end of a reckless tackle in Belgium's Round of 16 win over Portugal. He limped through their elimination at the hands of Italy and missed the start of the 2021-22 season. As if that wasn't enough, De Bruyne contracted COVID-19 soon after his return to full fitness.

Injuries restricted the Belgian superstar to 25 league appearances in 2020-21. When he was available, though, De Bruyne was lethal, registering 12 assists and scoring six times as City won the league title.

#4 Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois impressed for Real Madrid and the Belgian team in 2021.

Although Real Madrid endured a rare trophyless season in 2020-21, Thibaut Courtois was a bright spot for Los Blancos. The Belgian goalkeeper narrowly missed out on the Zamora Trophy after keeping 17 clean sheets in La Liga, just one less than Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak.

He has kept seven clean sheets in 18 league games in 2021-22. Courtois has carried his good form into the new season, with Real Madrid in pole position to win the league. The big keeper also kept clean sheets in three of Belgium's five Euro 2020 games.

