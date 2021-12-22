Ranking the 5 best Brazilian footballers this year (2021)

Brazil are one of the top footballing nations in the world. The Selecao have won a record five FIFA World Cups and nine Copa America titles.

Brazilian players are widely renowned for their flair and finesse on the ball, a trait which is also evident in defenders and even goalkeepers. Unsurprisingly, Brazilian players ply their trade for big clubs in some of the top leagues in the world.

The Selecao have performed well this year, reaching the Copa America final and eventually losing to Argentina. Brazil sizzled in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, sealing their place in Qatar with a whopping five games to go. Needless to say, many Brazilian players have performed well in major European leagues this year as well.

On that note, here's a look at the five best Brazilian players this year:

#5 Ederson (Manchester City/Brazil)

Ederson is one of the finest ball-playing goalkeepers in the game. The 28-year-old has been a key performer for club and country, especially this year.

The Manchester City custodian kept 11 clean sheets in the league this year to help Pep Guardiola's men to their third Premier League title in four years. The Brazilian has kept up his imperious form this campaign too.

Ederson's 10 clean sheets have helped the holders get to the top of the league table. However, he failed to keep one in five Champions League games this season.

Nevertheless, Ederson has also enjoyed a fruitful campaign with Brazil. He has kept three clean sheets in their successful World Cup qualification campaign. Ederson also kept as many clean sheets at Copa America 2021. However, he failed to keep one in the final, which Brazil lost 1-0 to Argentina.

#4 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid/Brazil)

Vinicius Junior is one of the most talented young Brazilian players in the game at the moment.

After taking his time to get going at Real Madrid, the 21-year-old winger has exploded into life this season. He scored only six times across competitions last campaign, but Vinicius has already doubled that tally midway through this season. The Brazilian has also registered five assists in La Liga and four in the Champions League this campaign.

In the process, Vinicius has become the first player born in 2000 or later to score 10 league goals in a Spanish top-flight campaign. And Vinicius is far from done this season as he eyes his first major title in European football.

However, the Brazilian has failed to recreate his imperious club form in international football. In four games apiece in World Cup qualifiers and Copa America, Vinicius failed to provide a goal contribution.

