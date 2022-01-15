Ranking the 5 best Brazilian players in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is undoubtedly the most competitive and widely watched globally. Players from all over the world dream of playing in the Premier League, but the same cannot be said about Brazilians.

Premier League hasn't always had the best Brazilian players

Over the last three decades, the best Brazilian players have been Neymar, Ronaldo, and Ronaldinho. None of these have played in the Premier League. The trend has changed recently, and more players of the Selecao are keen on playing in England.

ً @_Riddxck



70 goals

48 assists



Gabriel Jesus is 2nd on 52 goals and Coutinho is 2nd on assists with 35. Firmino is the all time Brazilian top goal scorer and assister in the Premier league.70 goals48 assistsGabriel Jesus is 2nd on 52 goals and Coutinho is 2nd on assists with 35. Firmino is the all time Brazilian top goal scorer and assister in the Premier league. 🇧🇷💫70 goals 48 assists Gabriel Jesus is 2nd on 52 goals and Coutinho is 2nd on assists with 35. https://t.co/MB36ZjVGcx

Juninho was one of the first Brazilians to dazzle in the English top flight. Brazil are blessed with two world-class goalkeepers, and unsurprisingly, both of them ply their trade in the Premier League with Liverpool and Manchester City, respectively.

South Americans usually prefer playing in Spanish or Portuguese-speaking countries. However, with the ever-increasing appeal of the Premier League, players find it hard to pass up an opportunity to play in England.

With that being said, there are some terrific Brazilian players in the Premier League right now, and we take a look at five of them.

#5 Raphinha

Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Raphinha started the season right from where he left off last season. The winger has already scored eight goals and also has an assist under his belt. His fruitful displays earned him his first five caps for Brazil last year, and he also scored a couple of goals.

The Leeds star has drawn plaudits across Europe and is being kept a close eye on by teams like Liverpool and Bayern Munich. His great numbers for club and country earned him a place on this list over the likes of Fabinho, Fernandinho and Roberto Firmino.

James Marshment @marshyleeds Raphinha's 2021 stats for Leeds United



Games: 36

Goals: 12

Assists: 8



A goal involvement every 1.8 appearances for Leeds during the calendar year.

Absolutely huge player for Raphinha's 2021 stats for Leeds UnitedGames: 36Goals: 12Assists: 8A goal involvement every 1.8 appearances for Leeds during the calendar year.Absolutely huge player for #LUFC 🇧🇷 Raphinha's 2021 stats for Leeds United 🇧🇷📅 Games: 36⚽ Goals: 12🎯 Assists: 8A goal involvement every 1.8 appearances for Leeds during the calendar year.Absolutely huge player for #LUFC https://t.co/QHN5cZazmX

The 25-year-old still has a long career ahead of him. As long as he maintains his numbers and stays true to himself, Raphinha can go on to make a name for himself in the Premier League history books.

#4 Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa v Manchester City - Premier League

Gabriel Jesus is part of Manchester City’s gauntlet of attacking players. Some say he is overrated, while others reckon he is underrated. As far as stats go, Jesus is having a decent season with two goals and seven assists in the Premier League.

Although he couldn’t replace Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium, he has been a more than handy utility player for Pep Guardiola. He was one of Manchester City’s leading creative players last year, with 12 assists to his credit in all competitions.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Gabriel Jesus in the round of 16 for Manchester City:



Basel

Schalke 04

Real Madrid

Gladbach



#UCL Gabriel Jesus in the round of 16 for Manchester City:BaselSchalke 04Real MadridGladbach 🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus in the round of 16 for Manchester City:2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣ Basel ⚽️2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣ Schalke 04 ⚽️2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ Real Madrid ⚽️⚽️2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ Gladbach ⚽️#UCL https://t.co/xMfL7LCavD

Whether or not Jesus has lived up to his hype is a topic for another day, but one thing is for sure. Despite being played in unnatural positions for the benefit of the team, Jesus has come up trumps more often than not.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav